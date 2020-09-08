Beatrice council considers demolishing downtown building

“It’s a public safety issue,” Mayor Stan Wirth said. “How do we weigh that?”

Kerr said demolishing 407 Court set a precedent that the city will continue to demolish condemned buildings. He questioned what will happen if the building owners at 411 and 415 are not willing or able to make the necessary improvements to their buildings so 413 can be demolished.

“Where do you stop the precedent? I warned you guys…Then we’re right back to where we were with 407,” Kerr said.

Tempelmeyer said lessons were learned when demolishing 407 Court, and that he thinks those lessons have been implemented in this project.

“If you don’t do anything, this building will eventually collapse,” Tempelmeyer said. “When it does, it may or may not affect the neighboring buildings. Then what are you left with?...I’d like to think that we can do it faster than [407 Court], but we’ve already been at this process for quite a while, trying to work with property owners. So we could not be involved, but we’re seeing where that’s going at this point.”

Main Street Beatrice Director Michael Sothan noted that the city council also addressed the building condemnations downtown last year when amending the adjoining building ordinance.

“It’s an issue we’ve inherited,” Sothan said. “It’s been decades in the making. But at the same time with effort, with some of the grant sources, by working with property owners, even code enforcement when it’s necessary, hopefully we can get ahead of this so we’re no longer having to spend $200,000, $300,000 or more to tear down a building…We need to be more aggressive and proactive to head these issues off before they become such a huge issue, and we’re stuck with the demolition of the building.”

