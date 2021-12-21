Beatrice couple releases book, 'Be Still'

Christina Lyons can’t afford to live a very still life, so she wrote a book to remind her.

Lyons is the MAPS community coalition builder, Gage County Diversion coordinator, juvenile services coordinator, among many other things. She also farms in the area.

Between mountains of productivity, she said tranquility can be hard to find. So her and her husband, Dave, set out to pour their passion into a book.

In “Be Still,” Christina’s writing and Dave’s photography come together to encourage reflection and faith exploration.

“I especially like to share my faith in hopes that it can help other people grow in their faith,” she said. “So we chose more of a spiritual theme for our books.”

Christina said she started writing early in her life.

“I’ve been a writer for as long as I can remember,” she said. “I really express myself best through the written word. As a child, I was very shy, so I expressed my feelings in writing.”

Dave, a commercial sales manager at Auto Zone, didn’t take to photography until attending a 4-H class with his daughter. After that, he started tinkering around with it more until it became second nature.

“Taking photos is my ‘be still’ moment,” Dave said. “Photography is my passion. I love capturing scenes in ways others haven’t seen before.”

The two recently got the book self-published and have attended a couple of signings in the area. Christina said all of the proceeds for this and future projects will go to caring for her mother, who has Alzheimer’s.

“This has been coming for awhile now,” she said. “Probably since my dad died, this book has been in me. And it’s just a short reflection. It’s not an extended novel or anything. Now felt like a good time.”

To find more about the book, visiting Christina and Dave’s website http://livinginthelyonsden.com/.

