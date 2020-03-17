Beatrice declares coronavirus emergency, closes all parks and facilities

If someone refuses to comply, Lamkin said he or she could be ticketed for trespassing.

With area schools being out until at least the end of the month, Lamkin is asking parents or guardians to be especially aware of where their children are at.

“If kids just stay at home and stay in their own back yard, that would be awesome,” he said. “Whether that will be more challenging, who knows? It’s going to be up to the adults to monitor their own children and families. Don’t leave it up to the government to handle everything.”

Absent from the press release listing closures was the trail system, which Tempelmeyer said is a gray area.

“The hard part is you can’t keep people off the trails any more than the sidewalk,” he said. “What we want to do is encourage everyone to have some common sense and practice social distancing. You usually don’t see large groups running down trail at one time. If you’re running on the trail we’re not going to cite you or ticket you.”

The city is working with citizens to conduct as much business as possible by phone or via the website at www.beatrice.ne.gov and citizens are encouraged to pay their utility bills online, by phone, mail, or drop box.