Beatrice downtown revitalization survey allows resident input

Seven University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate students are spearheading the development of a Beatrice downtown revitalization plan.

Right now, they’re asking community members to fill out a survey for the plan.

“We want to hear from the people of Beatrice,” UNL Professor Zhenghong Tang said. “We want as much community involvement as possible.”

Tang is the faculty advisor for the project, part of a class for community and regional planning students. Tang said the program accomplishes two things at once: on the one hand, it provides Beatrice with a comprehensive revitalization plan, and on the other hand, it gives students experience with urban planning and allows them to interact with community members.

“We want to serve the communities,” he said. “That’s part of our mission. That’s part of being a land grant university. We want to use student and faculty knowledge to help the community.”

City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said the plan will center on only a part of Beatrice.

“It’s only going to focus on the downtown,” Tempelmeyer said. “Largely, when you think of the downtown, you’re thinking 1st or 2nd Street to 10th Street, roughly Ella to Market.”

The plan will look at all aspects of the downtown, but Tempelmeyer said the City is especially interested in making the area more walkable.

“A couple of things we want to focus on with this particular plan is streetscape is always one of them,” Tempelmeyer said. “How do you make the downtown pedestrian friendly? How do you make it so people want to be downtown, shop downtown, live downtown? One of the aspects we want to look at this time is we know we’ll end up with another one or two at least open lots downtown.

Tempelmeyer said the City always takes its plans seriously, using it to shape future policy.

“At least in the last decade, the city has adopted parts of those plans,” he said. “Maybe not everything… Usually the city will look at those and they will certainly adopt parts and pieces of them. Some of the ideas that were out there in the plans were 6 months of implementation and 10 years of implementation… For those 10 year ones, it’s still a work in progress.”

Tempelmeyer said he encourages all community members to take the survey.

“The survey is fairly short,” he said. “…It’s your community. Talk to us, and let us know what you want to see in your downtown.”

A link to the survey can be found on the city's website and Facebook page.

The class will carry on through the spring semester, and Tang said they will deliver the plan by May. For more information, contact Professor Tang at Ztang2@unl.edu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0