The Beatrice Educational Foundation presented three new Hall of Fame awards and inducted one new Friend of Education honoree on Sunday afternoon at the awards ceremony.

Julie Hagemeier

Julie Hagemeier developed her love for theatre in high school appearing in plays and participating in drama club. She carried her love for theatre into her lifelong professional career.

“Julie truly believes that all students deserve the opportunity to experience the wonders and magic of theatre, either on the stage, behind the scenes, or in the audience. She is an amazing supporter of the arts, and not only for her students, but for her colleagues and friends as well,” One nominator said.

Her love of theatre began as a student at Beatrice High School where she was active in theatre productions and Drama club.

She received her BA and MA in Theatre from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln.

“She inspired those around her and became well-known and well-respected to all in the Lincoln theatre community, said another nominator. Julie has spent the last few decades at the Johnny Carson School of Theatre and Film improving everyone’s lives and creating an environment where we all knew we belonged,” said Christa Retke.

Hagemeier recently retired from her position as the General Manager of the Johnny Carson School of Theatre and Film and the Nebraska Repertory, a position she held since 1995. She was responsible for publicity, marketing, public relations, event management, development and supervising front of house activities. In addition, she chaired the School’s Grants. Awards, and Scholarships committee, sat on the Theatrix Council as a mentor for the Managing Director and was a new student enrollment advisor.

Hagemeier graduated from Beatrice High School in 1973.

Verdella Vetrovsky

Verdella Vetrovsky lives her life by these words, “Each of you have powers you have never dreamed of. There are things you can do you never thought possible. The only limitations as to what you can do are the limitations in your own mind as to what you cannot do. Don’t think you cannot...Think you can.”

She followed her own advice, starting off in the bookkeeping department at First National Bank and Trust in 1971 and becoming branch president in 2016. Vetrovsky semi-retired in 2021 but continues to work two days a week as assistant branch manager and Security Gold Club Director. She did this without a college degree just a belief in herself, hard work and dedication to the bank. She continues to work two days a week with customers and at a job she loves.

Vetrovsky was involved with Mrs. Jaycees and served on many committees and offices, including President of the Beatrice chapter as well as State President for Nebraska Jaycee Women in 1984.. While serving as State President she visited all 65 chapters across the state of Nebraska, putting on over 45,000 miles during her year. She helped shape the lives of many young women during this time. Vetrovsky has served on a number of local organizations including the YWCA, United Way, Library Foundation, Beatrice Plus Committee, Chamber of Commerce, Legion Auxiliary Girls State Committee, Main Street Projects and continues to serve on various church committees. She also served on the Beatrice Community Hospital Board for nine years and was the past Finance Committee Chair.

Vetrovsky also served as the president of the local Rotary Club and was co-chair for the Veteran’s Memorial Park. She helped raise over $500,000 for the plaques, benches, statues, and pedestals currently on display at the park. The park was dedicated in 2005 and currently has over 1,855 inscriptions. Verdella is still active with the park taking names to be inscribed and involved in the general care of the park. Vetrovsky graduated from Beatrice High School in 1969.

Dennis Dodge

Dennis Dodge laid the groundwork for the softball dynasty in 1984 as a founding member of the Beatrice Girls Softball Association. He has been on the board since this time and is currently serving as president. Because of his ongoing efforts Beatrice is recognized as having one of the best softball complexes and programs in the state. He organized and was tournament director for summer softball tournaments for 40 plus years, often bringing over 60 teams to Beatrice in a weekend. He has 3,000 wins and 34 state championships in the 50 years as a summer softball coach.

During his high school coaching career he collected 350 wins including 11 state tournament appearances and his teams were the state runner up three times. His impact on young women is equally impressive. He has coached 35 all-state players including 11 that played at Division 1 colleges. But with all this success comes lots of work and you could often see Dennis maintaining, dragging, and chalking diamonds; building and maintaining pitching warm up areas; and building and maintaining batting cages.

He also gave to the Youth Recreation Incorporated by being a continuous board member for 37 years and is the current president. He helped raise funds and secured grants for new ball diamonds and diamond improvements for Scott Street diamonds and Hannibal Park.

Dodge is also a life member of the SERTOMA chapter including being a past president and current board member. He was a founding board member of the Beatrice Men’s Slowpitch Association and was a co-founder of the Beatrice Girls basketball hoops.

Dodge graduated from Beatrice High School in 1973.

Brenda Carnes – Friend of Education

Women’s sports were just getting started in the 1970s and Brenda was a staunch advocate for women participating in athletics at Beatrice High School. A former student Carol Cook Geu remembers her driving them to North Platte so they could compete in the fifth girls state track tournament.

“Looking back, I admire her courage and willingness to take us to the meet. So as a young teacher and coach I would be the only female in many meetings with our Superintendent, Principals and Athletic Director (and sometimes members from BPS school board) advocating for our female students,” Carnes said.

Carnes also remembers a unit in Brenda’s PE course was self-defense.

“Mrs. Carnes taught us, not only how to defend ourselves, but also that we had the power to do so,” she said.

In both the classroom and as a coach, Brenda’s confidence and example showed young women that they could do great things and did not have to limit themselves to perceived traditional roles.

After teaching for 10 years with Beatrice Public Schools she taught for 20 years at St. Paul’s Lutheran School but she continued to support public education. Carnes said one achievement she is proud of being involved in the three bond issues to get the present high school built. After two failed bond issues she, along with other parents who felt the citizens of the Beatrice school district 15 needed to be educated as to the need for a new high school. Brenda co-chaired the phone calling committee on the 1997 bond issue. That year the third bond issue passed but without the Hevelone Arts Center.