The Beatrice Educational Foundation awarded 44 scholarships to 33 students on Sunday afternoon at Beatrice High School, totaling $92,350.

Board Member Andy Carothers said it was a great day.

“We get to honor our students who have excelled in the classroom and extracurricular activities,” he said. “I also want to recognize their parents who have encouraged and supported them, as well as the teachers, staff, administrators and the donors.

The Beatrice Educational Foundation, a non-profit corporation was established in 1987, and was one of the first educational foundations in the state of Nebraska. The Foundation manages a $2.5 million endowment fund and has over $98,000 available each year for BHS student scholarships. In addition, the Foundation is able to provide teacher grants.

The Beatrice Sertoma Club sponsored the event.

Scholarships awarded included:

Ashton Barber, Esther L. (Kruescher) Damkroger Scholarship ($250)

Morgan Sedlacek, Perley F and Bessie V. Bates Scholarship ($400)

Jaelynne Kosmos, Victor and Alvera Bade Scholarship ($500)

Carly Miller, BHS Class of 1969 Scholarship ($500)

Emerson Montag, Diane Cornelius Scholarship ($500)

Tucker Timmerman, Tim Dierberger Scholarship ($500)

Megan Meagher, Delvin D. Koch Scholarship ($500)

Jaden Guernsey, George W. McNenny Scholarship ($500)

Riley Schwisow, Virgil and Rhoda Pethoud Scholarship ($500)

Elizabeth Bartels, Virgil and Rhoda Pethoud Scholarship ($500)

Macy Gronewold, BHS Class of 1961 Scholarship ($700)

Ainsley Karlin, Don Linn Scholarship ($700)

Joshua Buhr, Virgil & Teda Jurgens Scholarship ($750)

Avery Barnard, Arden & Barbara Nitz Softball Scholarship ($750)

Ainsley Karlin, Irene Sokolik Scholarship ($750)

Ashton Strubel, Randy Diller Scholarship ($1,000)

Carter Murphy, Dick & Jackie Hovendick Family ($1,000)

Ashton Strubel, Dick & Jackie Hovendick Family ($1,000)

Macy Gronewold, Max Manes Scholarship ($1,000)

Grace Ideus, Greg Replogle Scholarship ($1,000)

Chesney Buhr, Beatrice Sertoma Club ($1,000)

Joshua Buhr, Beatrice Sertoma Club-SCC-Beatrice Campus ($500)

Avery Barnard, Neva & Ernest Smethers Scholarship ($1,000)

Makenna Blum, Ben Stindt Scholarship ($1,000)

Megan Meagher, Margaret Kassing Educational Scholarship ($1,500)

Brianna Brewer, Amber (Goossen) Schroeder Scholarship ($1,500)

Ashley Revis, Hilary and Bonnie Trauernicht Scholarship ($1,500)

Kristyanna Dibbles, Bonnie Sutter Learn to Dream Scholarship ($1,750)

Samuel Wallman, Harold Deitemeyer Scholarship ($2,000)

Tucker Timmerman, Brandon Villafane Scholarship ($2,000)

Evan Coon, Peter W. Jespen Scholarship ($2,150)

Sonia Romero, Benavides Peter W. Jespen Scholarship ($2,150)

Emily Allen, Vivian Bonham Scholarship ($2,500)

Makenna Blum, Neil & Alison Henry Scholarship ($2,500)

Hannah Parde, Colin Hays & Karla Hays Scholarship ($3,000)

Riley Schwisow, Dr. Julie Fletcher Scholarship ($4,000)

Abigail Trantham, Robert Taylor Scholarship ($5,000)

Olivia Achtemeier, Fred and Virginia V. Vette Scholarship ($6,000)

Breanna Chapman, Fred and Virginia V. Vette Scholarship ($6,000)

Luke Feist, Fred and Virginia V. Vette Scholarship ($6,000)

Avery Barnard, Fred and Virginia V. Vette Scholarship ($6,000)

Tayla deKoning, Fred and Virginia V. Vette Scholarship ($6,000)

Jordan Zhang, Frances V. Fellwock Reed ($7,000)

Grace Ideus, Frances V. Fellwock Reed ($7,000)

Breanna Chapman, Alternate-Frances V. Fellwock Reed

Tayla deKoning, Alternate-Frances V. Fellwock Reed