Beatrice Educational Foundation presents awards

Four people were honored Sunday for their commitment to Beatrice Public Schools during a ceremony at the High School.

During the annual scholarship presentation by the Beatrice Educational Foundation, the organization also recognized Carol Cook Geu and Margaret Brewster as hall of fame inductees, while Terry Brethouwer and Gary Langford were each friend of education award recipients.

“The Beatrice Educational Foundation Hall of Fame was established in 1996 to recognize and honor the accomplishments of Beatrice graduates who continue to bring pride and inspiration to the school district of Beatrice, our community and society,” said Foundation Board member Stephanie Perkins. “At present, we have honored over 70 graduates. In order to be considered for Beatrice Educational Foundation prestigious alumni hall of fame award, the alum must have graduated from Beatrice at least 10 years prior to the nomination.”

Geu and Brethouwer were each in attendance, while Brewster and Langford were presented posthumously.

Geu, a 1978 graduate of Beatrice High School, is currently a Senior Lecturer at the University of South Dakota. In addition, she is an accomplished artist. Her piece, "Vermillion Sunset No. 1," is now in the South Dakota Art Museum.

“Don’t be afraid to stretch and grow as you move through life,” she said. “Don’t be afraid to step out of your comfort zone. The latest reports show employers are now looking for people who are creative problem solvers, people who can think. Take classes that look interesting and are challenging.”

She has been a member of the faculty at the University of South Dakota for 30 years and was recently recognized for her outstanding teaching as a recipient of the USD Lambda Chi Teaching Award.

Geu teaches introductory art history courses online and facilitates faculty-led study tours. Her innovative courses include an exploration of video games as art and a study of graphic novels as a continuation of the visual storytelling narrative. She has worked to be innovative in ways that benefit student learning. Over the course of her career, she has published 18 courses. In 2002, she was one of the first faculty members to offer an online course. In 2007 she offered one of the first faculty-led programs with a study tour to Italy.

As the coordinator of the South Dakota Affiliate for the Scholastic Art Awards, Geu organizes one of the art department’s student recruitment efforts. One of the most important aspects of the Award is the Reception and Award Ceremony. This celebration of the students’ achievements gives USD the opportunity to promote the arts and their impact on student's lives and careers to the parents and other family members present.

Brewster enlisted in the Women’s Army Corps shortly after World War II began, joining her three brothers in the service. She remained in the Corps when it became part of the Army in 1943.

She was among the first group of 200 women officers selected for entry in the Army and remained in various positions of increasing responsibility until her retirement in 1965 from the position of Deputy Chief of Foreign Military Training Division in the Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff for Military Operations (DCSOPS) at the Pentagon.

She was a graduate of the Army Command and General Staff College, and her decorations and awards include the Legion of Merit, Army Commendation Medal, Army Occupation Medal (Germany), General Staff Officer Identification Badge, and Asiatic Campaign Ribbon.

Brethouwer began his career at the oldest building in the district, a building that served as a high school and then a junior high and was torn down in the early 2000s. He worked for Beatrice Public Schools from March 28, 1983, to April 30, 2021.

This experience gave him the skills to maintain both new and old buildings when he became the head of the maintenance department for Beatrice Public Schools. He took pride in making sure each building was ready for both students and staff. He also made sure the grounds were immaculate.

"Terry Brethowuwer was the embodiment of dedication and commitment to his career,” said BPS Superintendent Jason Alexander. "There was never a task that Terry could not accomplish, no matter how big or small, he could always be depended on to do what was needed. In his 38 years of managing the people that worked for him, he was always able to convince those around him to keep the focus on the most important thing....the kids. The buildings were always well kept and safe for students, staff, and the public."

He was also responsible for making sure students were transported safely to athletic events, music competitions, and field trips. If a person had a need or request he did his best to fulfill that.

Brethouwer was instrumental in helping the Foundation meet the additional requirements in buildings for obtaining a license with the Department of Health and Human Services for its after school program. In addition, he helped turn a girls’ locker room into office space for the Beatrice Educational Foundation office space.

Langford spent 32 of his 37 years in education in a business classroom at Beatrice High School. In addition to teaching, he also coached basketball and tennis. He received nominations from both students and colleagues. All mentioned the respect he had for both students and teachers and, in return, he was respected by them.

Three students who have had successful careers because of Gary’s influence were John Mack, Patty Kaufman, and Rhonda (Vrtiska) Casey. They illustrate the influence he had on students.

Mack has enjoyed a long and rewarding career in International Logistics, primarily with large corporations.

"The BHS Business Classes and Accounting Classes were among the few subjects I was truly interested in,” Mack said. “That was when the educational light came on for me.”

He said he learned a lot about preparation and personal responsibility in Langford’s classes.

