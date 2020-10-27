 Skip to main content
Beatrice EMTs recognized for 20 years of service
Beatrice EMTs recognized for 20 years of service

Three EMTs with Beatrice Fire and Rescue were recently recognized for 20 years of service.

Jeffrey Hays, Craig Fisher and Jeffrey VanWinkle all Firefighter/Paramedics with Beatrice Fire & Rescue, were recognized by the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians for achieving 20 consecutive years of National EMS Certification. This distinction is an honor held by few EMS professionals.

To maintain their status as a Nationally Registered EMT, the three completed, on a biennial basis, the most comprehensive recertification program for EMS professionals in America.

By maintaining his National EMS Certification and completing regular continuing education courses, they demonstrated commitment to providing exceptional prehospital emergency medical care.

Hays, was Nationally Registered as a Paramedic in 1999 and has been serving the City of Beatrice community since 1994. Prior to this position, Hays worked for Gage County Ambulance.

Fisher, was Nationally Registered as a Paramedic in 1999 and has been serving the City of Beatrice community since 1993. Prior to this position, Fisher worked for Beatrice Fire.

VanWinkle, was Nationally Registered as a Paramedic in 1998 and has been serving the City of Beatrice community since 1993. Prior to this position, VanWinkle worked for Beatrice Fire.

The National Registry of Emergency medical Technicians serves as the National EMS Certification organization by providing a valid, uniform process to assess the knowledge and skills required for competent practice by EMS professionals throughout their careers and by maintaining a registry of certification status.

