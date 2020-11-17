Beatrice enacts mask mandate

“We have near full capacity with beds, and over approximately half of those are COVID patients at this point,” Paulmeyer said. “So we are seeing increased strain in caring for those. We’re seeing significant increase in cases in staff, which has limited some staff in some circumstances. All of those things together, I think, are raising some level of awareness, at least within the hospital system.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Paulmeyer said he thinks a mask mandate will help facilitate and maintain the opening of local businesses and schools.

The mandate also limits bars and restaurants to eight people per table, with no exemption for playing games, and no bar seating whatsoever. The board also specified that the mandate is required when individuals are utilizing indoor fitness centers.

Lang proposed the eight-person table restriction in all instances, because he said it will remove the grey area for the police department to enforce the mandate. He said some businesses have recently relaxed mask enforcement due to “COVID fatigue”, but now the police will charge refusals to follow the mask mandate as a class III misdemeanor.

In Nebraska, a class III misdemeanor is up to three months in jail, and/or a $500 maximum fine.