Two Beatrice nursing facilities have been observing Nursing Home Week during the past week.

Beatrice Health and Rehab and Good Samaritan Society are using the theme for the year of Cultivating Kindness.

The staff at Beatrice Health and Rehab started the week with an ice cream social on Monday for residents.

They also dedicated an outdoor bench that was donated by Lisa Schoneweis’ family and friends in her memory.

Lisa had been a hairdresser at Beatrice Health and Rehab for over 20 years. She died on April 13, 2020 following a severe stroke.

Husband Doug Schoneweis said she a good-hearted person.

“She loved to make the older people’s day,” he said.

Friend and partner of 30 years at Hair Graphics Patty Clausen said Lisa loved the women at Beatrice Health and Rehab.

“She got such a kick out of them,” she said. “They would line up down the hall and wait for her.”

Daughter Whitney Busboom said she cared for many of them after they passed.

“She would go do their hair and make-up for their funerals,” she said.

Beatrice Health and Rehab said Natasha Jobman said Lisa wanted to be a part of everything and would always participate in the special events like Nursing Home Week.

“Many of the days we have for the week, she would have loved to be a part of,” she said.

On Tuesday the residents were treated to a pizza party and had unmatched clothing day. Wednesday was pajama day and they had nachos. Wacky hair day and sub sandwiches took place on Thursday. Friday there was a grill out meal and a luau or beach day at the facility.

The Beatrice Health and Rehab facility has approximately 60 residents.

Earlier this month families of residents at Good Samaritan were asked to sponsor one of about 60 flower pots at the facility.

Activities Director Megan Overbeck said the flowers were a part of the Cultivating Kindness theme and a lot of people enjoy the plants throughout the spring and summer.

On Monday morning, Merry Makers provided music at the facility. In the afternoon, the women at Good Samaritan and guests were invited to an afternoon tea.

Tuesday was a national “Do something nice for your neighbor day.” Some of the residents were able to go out into the community and hand out cookies.

“Wednesday is always our bingo day and this week we did a Kentucky Derby bingo theme with a horse race,” she said. “Some of the residents went to Playa Azul for a lunch outing.

Good Samaritan Society has been fundraising for two years and have finally been able to get the motorized bicycle that can be used with wheelchairs. Overbeck said it had been the Big Give project last year.

The $18,000 bicycle was debuted at the facility on Thursday. It is fitted with an electric winch to pull the wheelchair onto a platform in in front of the operator. There is also a five-point harness for safety.

“It is going to bring so much to our residents and facility,” she said. “They are so excited. Several have said they wanted to be the first one to take a ride on the bike.”

There are two other bikes at the facility that they used during COVID inside.

On Friday, several of the residents went to the Homestead National Monument for “Farming of the West Day.” They visited farming exhibits and had lunch.

“We’re hoping to do a lot of outings this summer,” she said. “We like to go out to the park, fishing and just out.”

Nursing homes are no longer requiring masks except during outbreaks of COVID in the facility.

Good Samaritan has availability for 80 residents at the facility.