Beatrice Farmers Market continues as community-centered tradition

Dozens of locals stepped from under one colorful canopy to the next, dodging the Thursday afternoon sun in the humid shade.

The sound of a banjo, strummed by one vendor, served as background for the pockets of conversation—small talk about the weather, prices being haggled, old friends meeting. Customers visiting the 14 vendors at Beatrice’s Thursday Farmers Market glanced across the tables and shelves full of garden-grown vegetables, jams and craft items.

Run by Main Street Beatrice, the Farmers Market runs from 4:00 to 6:30 p.m. every Thursday. It starts in May and will wrap up on October 13.

Main Street Beatrice Executive Director Michael Sothan said the organization has been providing the Farmers Market as a service to the community since 1997

“It’s a place of community,” Sothan said. “It’s locals buying from locals. It’s high quality. There’s just something to feel good about. You know that it’s going to taste good. You get to explore new things, and yet, you’re also making an impact to small, local vendors, businesses and growers right here.”

Sothan said last year, the market averaged about 14-16 vendors per Thursday, with a total of 30 different vendors visiting the market during the season.

“We see a lot of variety in what our vendors bring,” he said. “It’s all across the spectrum… You can get produce, coffee, cookies, cupcakes… honey, candles, fresh-cut flowers, CBD products, little crafts. And a lot of vendors have unique produce that people might not be used to… There are things that might not be on the top of everybody’s list. So it’s fun to see variety.”

Sothan said there’s also diversity when it comes to the age and experience of the vendors.

“We have some vendors that are in their 20s and teens,” he said. “And then we have others that are a little older and into retirement age. So we see a real variety. For being in rural Nebraska, to have half of our vendors under the age of 40 is awesome.”

Fred and Lauri Baumann have set up a stand at the Beatrice Farmers Market for the past 15 years.

Lauri said she set out to make jams after being laid off. Overtime, the Baumann gardens grew, and they shared more and more of their produce, from their face-sized onions to peppers and garlic.

“It keeps us healthy and in the community,” Lauri said. “We started to meet a lot of people here. We made friends. And so we kept coming back.”

The Baumanns take their produce to Wymore and Fairbury as well.

“It’s so nice to see what everyone brings to the table,” Fred said. “Everyone has their own niche. And it’s great to meet people.”

Sothan said Main Street is always looking for new vendors to sell homegrown or handmade items. The fee, which Sothan said goes to advertising the event, is $14 per market or $115 for the season.

Sothan said the Farmers Market has become a staple of the community, with more than 300 visitors each Thursday.

"Everyone is welcome," he said. "There are so many great things to try here."