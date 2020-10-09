Beatrice Farmers Market ends another season

The Country Cookin’ Café parking lot was full of fall-colored vegetables, breads, jams and excited vendors and patrons on Thursday, as the Beatrice Farmers Market had its last event of the season.

Main Street Beatrice Director Michael Sothan said the market has been interesting this year, with the COVID-19 pandemic, but said the season was successful overall.

“It’s been a pretty good year,” Sothan said. “Not the year we were expecting it to be, but we’re thankful that we were able to get from May until October, when we normally close, and didn’t have any problems. Didn’t have to shut down or anything, we were able to stay open the whole year.”

Katie Jantzen, a vendor from West End Farm in Plymouth, said she was surprised with the number of people who came to the market this year.

“I think that people, now more than ever, are recognizing the importance of local food, and knowing who grows your food and where it comes from,” Jantzen said. “So I’ve been very pleased that people have been willing to come out and support their local farmers.”