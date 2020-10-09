Beatrice Farmers Market ends another season

The Country Cookin’ Café parking lot was full of fall-colored vegetables, breads, jams and excited vendors and patrons on Thursday, as the Beatrice Farmers Market had its last event of the season.
Main Street Beatrice Director Michael Sothan said the market has been interesting this year, with the COVID-19 pandemic, but said the season was successful overall.
“It’s been a pretty good year,” Sothan said. “Not the year we were expecting it to be, but we’re thankful that we were able to get from May until October, when we normally close, and didn’t have any problems. Didn’t have to shut down or anything, we were able to stay open the whole year.”
Katie Jantzen, a vendor from West End Farm in Plymouth, said she was surprised with the number of people who came to the market this year.
“I think that people, now more than ever, are recognizing the importance of local food, and knowing who grows your food and where it comes from,” Jantzen said. “So I’ve been very pleased that people have been willing to come out and support their local farmers.”
The market followed recommendations from the Nebraska Department of Agriculture in regards to COVID-19, including vendors changing gloves often, having vendors handle all the items until it’s been purchased, not allowing people to sample items, wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
Sothan said he was thankful to the vendors and customers for following those guidelines, as it made people with an increased risk should they contract COVID-19 comfortable with shopping at the market.
Support Local Journalism
“This is probably the best number of vendors we’ve had at the very last market of the year, so that’s definitely encouraging,” Sothan said. “It’s been nice to see a trend towards some younger vendors at the Beatrice Farmers Market, and just always a lot of variety in the products that we have here. And I think we’re starting to reach different kinds of customers, as well.”
Plans are already being made for the 2021 market season.
Sothan said the Nebraska Extension office is trying to create a program that allows people with Electric Benefits Transfer cards to purchase fresh, local food from the market.
EBT cards are similar to a debit card, and clients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly the Food Stamp Program, use them to buy food at authorized stores.
“As always, every year we’re always evaluating what changes might need to be made to the farmer’s market, to make it more conducive for our customers, but also more attractive to our vendors,” Sothan said.
Even though the market is closed for the season, several vendors have online stores or in-person locations to sell goods throughout the winter.
Jantzen said West End Farm plans to sell potatoes, onions, garlic, sweet potatoes, honey, beeswax, jam, granola, and other items that are still being harvested and have a long shelf-life.
A list of those vendors, as well as ways to get in contact with them, can be found at southeastnebraskafoodpartners.org/
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.