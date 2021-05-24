Beatrice Farmers Market opens in new location

A local summer staple opened for the season last week, with a new location, new vendors and new products.
The Beatrice Farmers Market is now located at the parking lot of Centenary United Methodist Church at Sixth and High streets in Beatrice, and is open on Thursdays from 4-6:30 p.m. until mid-October.
Main Street Beatrice director Michael Sothan said opening day on May 20 turned out well. He said 13 vendors participated, roughly the same or slightly more than in the 2020 season.
“Obviously a new location, so a bit of a learning curve for both us, our vendors, and our customers to get used to that, but I think it will work really well for the community and for the farmer’s market,” Sothan said. “We’ve had a lot of good compliments so far. We have several new vendors, with a lot of baked goods here at the start, and even new products like CBD, a lot of arts and crafts, spring produce, and of course as the year goes on we’ll just get more and more different types of products, a lot more produce opportunities, and it’ll be nice to see this area get filled.”
One of the new vendors, Twin Willows Homestead, is offering products including homemade pasta made from organic vegetable juices, free-range chicken eggs, honey cakes and cinnamon rolls.
Owner Christina Howe said they’ve participated in farmer’s markets in other cities, but recently moved to the area and decided to get involved in the Beatrice Farmers Market. She said starting on the May 27 market, they plan to sell woodworking items and homemade beeswax candles through a business called The Carpenter’s Son.
“I think it’s important to of course shop local. We hear that phrase all the time. And also to work with people who are wanting more of a natural, organic type product,” Howe said. “You don’t really see that a lot. And it supports people who are willing to kind of make that push within the community, and people who want that to be offered to them, as well.”
Another new vendor, Jennifer Cotten with Tasty Treats, said she’s using the farmer’s market to help raise money for her son’s school trip next year. In addition to the desserts, some being gluten-free alternatives, Cotten sells different types of essential oil blends.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for people to come out,” Cotten said. “I don’t live here, so it’s good to meet people who are here in the community and to provide things that are natural and home-based, and something that is created in your own kitchen and not in a warehouse somewhere.”
Sothan noted that even returning vendors have new products they’re selling this year, in addition to the classic favorites.
“Everyone does something just a little different,” Sothan said. “We might have a couple of people that do kolaches, but there’s different flavors of those…So really, just fun, creative products that usually look to be very high-quality. Certainly very tasty looking. Whether it’s fresh greens or baked goods, there’s definitely something for everybody.”
There’s only been one market this season so far, but Sothan said he’s already heard positive feedback from attendees.
“A lot of comments are just saying they’re excited for the market to be back, that the season has started again, that they’ve really missed having the market and seeing the vendors,” Sothan said. “We’ve seen a lot of people, especially after the year that we’ve had, having great conversations, just really having kind of a community again. People are able to just have those casual run-ins with a friend or a family member or acquaintance and being able to chit chat. I think people love the food products and the arts and crafts, but I think they also like the company and community nature of it.”