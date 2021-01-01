Beatrice Fire and Rescue responded to record number of calls in 2020

Beatrice Fire and Rescue is ending 2020 on a busy note, having set a record for the most calls for service in a year.
On Dec. 18, the department tied its previous record of 2,822 calls for service, which was set one year ago.
It ended 2020 with 2,949 calls for service.
“It’s kind of neat to see that we continue to help our community and the folks around town and in the county,” said Fire and Rescue Chief Brian Daake, “but yet you’re also wanting it to slow down at the same time.”
The year has been unusual on many fronts as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the virus caused some interesting trends in rescue calls.
“From time to time we look to see what our call volume was compared to a year ago,” Daake said. “Early on in the year, we were really far ahead of the 2019 pace so we were kind of expecting it, and then pandemic hit. April and May were extremely slow months for us and actually ended up being much slower than last year’s pace. Then it picked up and we’re back running full speed ahead.”
Due to the ever-increasing call volumes, Daake said three additional positions were added to help with staffing and overtime concerns. Starting Jan. 4, the department will have three shifts of eight firefighters.
Also expected to improve call volumes will be the new fire station being built south of downtown on Sixth Street.
“I think it will help us out with our ability to be able to respond when multiple calls come in at the same time where we currently have to move a truck to get another truck out,” Daake said. “They’ve got all the precast walls done which will be the apparatus bay and surrounding area. They also poured concrete in the living and administration area.”
Plans for a new station date back years, and were prompted largely by a lack of space in the current station located on the lower level of the city auditorium.
In 1965, when Beatrice Fire and Rescue moved into the auditorium, the department had five vehicles to store in the building. Today, there are 14 vehicles and a trailer in the auditorium, with two more trailers outside.
The current apparatus bay, where vehicles and equipment are kept, is around 6,000 square feet. The new station will have an apparatus bay with around 16,000 square feet.
The station is expected to be finished next fall.