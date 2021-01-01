Beatrice Fire and Rescue responded to record number of calls in 2020

Beatrice Fire and Rescue is ending 2020 on a busy note, having set a record for the most calls for service in a year.

On Dec. 18, the department tied its previous record of 2,822 calls for service, which was set one year ago.

It ended 2020 with 2,949 calls for service.

“It’s kind of neat to see that we continue to help our community and the folks around town and in the county,” said Fire and Rescue Chief Brian Daake, “but yet you’re also wanting it to slow down at the same time.”

The year has been unusual on many fronts as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the virus caused some interesting trends in rescue calls.

“From time to time we look to see what our call volume was compared to a year ago,” Daake said. “Early on in the year, we were really far ahead of the 2019 pace so we were kind of expecting it, and then pandemic hit. April and May were extremely slow months for us and actually ended up being much slower than last year’s pace. Then it picked up and we’re back running full speed ahead.”

