Beatrice Fire and Rescue station progressing

Rain or shine, construction of the new Beatrice Fire and Rescue building is still underway.
During a city council meeting last week, City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said roughly 415 Geopiers are being installed as part of the building’s foundation. Geopiers are stiff rock columns placed in the ground to reinforce the soil and support a building’s foundation.
“It may be a little bit noisy in the area, but they should be done rather quickly, and then you’ll see the foundation go in while the walls are being constructed off-site,” Tempelmeyer said. “As we pour concrete, those will come in and be tilted up, as well, here relatively soon. That project continues to move forward. Really no surprises here lately, which is good news.”
Construction workers have already done grading work on the site, as well as constructing the building’s sewer line and storm water system.
The City Council is still anticipated to approve a change order to the project, which is when work is added or removed from the original contract, as well as approve issuing a second set of bonds for the project.
The station is being funded by an additional half-cent sales tax that will generate around $1 million annually.
Tempelmeyer said issuing two bonds was always the city’s plan.
During a council meeting in April, Tempelmeyer said the sales tax revenue is currently ahead of schedule and coming in greater than anticipated. He has also previously estimated the total cost for the project at $9.7 million, which includes acquiring the land, demolishing old infrastructure, environmental and architectural fees and now its construction.
Plans for a new station goes back years, and were prompted largely by a lack of space in the current station located on the lower level of the city auditorium.
In 1965, when Beatrice Fire and Rescue moved into the auditorium, the department had five vehicles to store in the building. Today, there are 14 vehicles and a trailer in the auditorium, with two more trailers outside.
The current apparatus bay, where vehicles and equipment are kept, is around 6,000 square feet. The new station will have an apparatus bay with around 16,000 square feet.
During the groundbreaking video, which was held mostly online due to COVID-19, Beatrice Mayor Stan Wirth noted that this is the first time the station will have a building with infrastructure meant for them, as the station has previously only been in locations that were already built.
The estimated completion date for the building is in June 2021.
