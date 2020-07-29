Beatrice Fire and Rescue station progressing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rain or shine, construction of the new Beatrice Fire and Rescue building is still underway.

During a city council meeting last week, City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said roughly 415 Geopiers are being installed as part of the building’s foundation. Geopiers are stiff rock columns placed in the ground to reinforce the soil and support a building’s foundation.

“It may be a little bit noisy in the area, but they should be done rather quickly, and then you’ll see the foundation go in while the walls are being constructed off-site,” Tempelmeyer said. “As we pour concrete, those will come in and be tilted up, as well, here relatively soon. That project continues to move forward. Really no surprises here lately, which is good news.”

Construction workers have already done grading work on the site, as well as constructing the building’s sewer line and storm water system.

The City Council is still anticipated to approve a change order to the project, which is when work is added or removed from the original contract, as well as approve issuing a second set of bonds for the project.

The station is being funded by an additional half-cent sales tax that will generate around $1 million annually.