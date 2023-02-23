The Beatrice Fire Department’s annual report was presented to the City Council on Monday evening.

Daake began with a summary of a recent crash in Lincoln involving a Beatrice ambulance. He said the vehicle was able to be repaired and should be returned to service late in the year.

In 2022 there were 3,097 calls for service. The number of calls per year has increased slightly since 2017.

Approximately 12% of the calls were fire with 88% being EMS calls at the department.

Graphs were presented which tracked the calls for service each day throughout the calendar year. Also tracked is data on what hour of the day calls were received.

“There are ebbs and flows,” he said.

Daake said one of the challenges the department has noted is the increased demand for service.

“We’re getting older as a population which creates a greater demand for medical services,” he said. “Also the socio-economic conditions create situations requiring public service.”

He said the department faces work force challenges similar to every industry. The supply chain is also a concern to the department.

“If we ordered a new ambulance today, it would likely be 2025 before we received it,” he said.

He said he and his employees appreciated the new fire station provided by the city.

“We moved in December 2021,” he noted. “We are very honored and thankful for the opportunity.”

He presented history of the department noting it had originally been established in 1910 with volunteers. The career department was formed with four full-time employees.

The fire department currently has 26 full-time employees including Daake and an administrative assistant. There are 24 shift personnel working 24-hour shifts. Each of the shifts is comprised of a captain, with seven firefighters, paramedics, or EMT’s per shift.

Daake said the station is staffed 24-hours a day and seven days a week. During a typical shift the staff do station maintenance, training, public education events, fire prevention, equipment checks and maintenance. They also do pre-planning with businesses. The average calls for service per day is eight to nine.

“One of the things that takes a lot of time is patient care reporting,” he said. “We’re not report writing people and there are about 200 data points. Sometimes it takes longer to do the paperwork than the actual call.”

“Some of what we do falls under “when you don’t know who else to call,” he said.

The emergency medical services includes seven EMT’s, two advanced EMT’s, 16 paramedics, advanced life service and a physician medical director, Dr. Don Rice.

“His passion is saving lives,” he said.

The EMS rates were compared with several other career departments in Nebraska. Beatrice’s rates are in the average range.

Daake concluded his report saying he and his staff are very proud to serve the citizens of Beatrice.

Mayor Bob Morgan said the city is fortunate to have the services we have in Beatrice.

“Thank you for what you do,” he said. “I’m 100% certain that the department has saved a lot of lives.”

Prior to presenting the overview, Fire Chief Brian Daake recognized Boy Scout Troop 221 that was present at the meeting. Daake volunteers as a Scout Master with the troop and the boys were attending the meeting as a requirement for their Citizenship in the Community Merit Badge.