Beatrice Fire earns hazmat designation

Beatrice Fire and Rescue achieved a new milestone recently.

Its hazmat team became the first in the state of Nebraska to earn the designation of Hazardous Materials Response Team Type III.

Fire Chief Brian Daake said the designation came after an audit of equipment last summer. Daake said Beatrice was the first department to come under review.

Daake received his hazmat in the 90s and has long been a proponent of expanding Beatrice’s hazmat capabilities.

“This has been a long time coming,” Daake said. “So back in the 90s, we started our own hazardous materials response team. We did our own training. Around 2000, the state recognized the need for a more regional hazardous material response, which created the [Memorandum of Understanding] cities… Through grant funding, we acquired equipment and training.”

Daake said the typing system allows for more successful and efficient communication for inter-department cooperation.

“It’s typing teams of equipment,” he said. “So a Type XI versus a Type I pumper, so a Type XI pumper would be like a grass rig or weed buggy, where a Type I is a structural firefighting pumper… That way, when you need additional resources, you can designate what kind you need.”

This designation certifies Beatrice Fire and Rescue to deal with Type III hazardous materials scenarios. Type III could involve events like chlorine or ammonia leaks, Daake said.

“Type III is basically your normalish everyday hazardous materials response at the technician level,” he said. “So that means we can do offensive operations, shut of valves, things like that.”

Daake said only a handful of newer firefighters still need to get the Hazmat training, which lasts 80 hours and delivers hands-on education on how to handle turbulent scenarios involving hazardous materials. 21 of the 25 firefighters have the training.

Nearly a dozen yellow-green Level A hazmat suits sit tucked inside cabinets in the department’s mobile hazmat unit, enough for a first team and backup, Daake said.

Beatrice is one of the 11 hazmat teams that sought type designations, and Daake said that’s important given Beatrice’s abundance of potential hazmat pitfalls.

“Just look at all the industry we have around us,” he said. “We have the ammonia plant. We’ve got pipelines. Stuff that’s going up and down the highways. We’ve got a lot of chemistry, if you will, in our area... So we’re kind of that insurance policy, so if there is a release of some kind, we can go out and hopefully be able to mitigate it, control the problem and go from there.”

Fire Captain Craig Fisher said he was excited to see the designation go through. He said it shows how strong the department is.

“It says a lot for Chief Daake,” Fisher said. “He’s really been the hazmat guy since step one. So it says a lot for him being a chief and a leader… It’s a major milestone for Beatrice Fire.”

Fisher said the hazmat training offers another layer of protection to the community.

“If something happens, we want to take care of the problem, protect the people, protect the businesses,” he said.

Daake said Beatrice Fire and Rescue doesn’t plan on pursuing Type II or Type I designations,

"Type II criteria requires more specialized, modernized equipment that’s more expensive and is a maintenance nightmare in my opinion,” he said.

