Beatrice food delivery and takeout guide

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced this week that public events and gatherings in Nebraska will be limited to 10 people or fewer to prevent or control the spread of the coronavirus, which, in turn, affects local restaurants. However, delivery, curbside and drive-thru services are still allowed under the rules. (Note: Some businesses are still offering dine-in options, based on the 10-person event size limits. Call the business to confirm, even if that option isn't specifically mentioned below).

To help business owners get the word out about what services they will continue to offer, the Daily Sun has a restaurant guide to delivery, drive-thru and curbside pickup services.

Business owners or managers please email news@beatricedailysun.com to add or change the information.

(Editor's note: This is not a complete list. The Daily Sun is working to keep it up to date as submissions are entered).

402 Sports Bar and Grill

To-go orders available from 5-9 p.m., delivery available 5:30-8:30 p.m.

4one8 Bar and Grill

Closed, offering carryout at 402 Sports Bar and Grill

Arby’s