Beatrice food delivery and takeout guide

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced this week that public events and gatherings in Nebraska will be limited to 10 people or fewer to prevent or control the spread of the coronavirus, which, in turn, affects local restaurants. However, delivery, curbside and drive-thru services are still allowed under the rules. (Note: Some businesses are still offering dine-in options, based on the 10-person event size limits. Call the business to confirm, even if that option isn't specifically mentioned below).

To help business owners get the word out about what services they will continue to offer, the Daily Sun has a restaurant guide to delivery, drive-thru and curbside pickup services.

Business owners or managers please email news@beatricedailysun.com to add or change the information.

(Editor's note: This is not a complete list. The Daily Sun is working to keep it up to date as submissions are entered).

402 Sports Bar and Grill

To-go orders available from 5-9 p.m., delivery available 5:30-8:30 p.m.

4one8 Bar and Grill

Closed, offering carryout at 402 Sports Bar and Grill

Arby’s

Drive-thru only

Back Alley BBQ

Dine-in, carry-out, curbside and delivery available

Beatrice American Legion Veterans Club

Dine-in, carry-out and curbside pick-up available

Bistro 77

Carry-out available

Black Crow Restaurant and Bar

Takeout only, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., 5-8 p.m.

Classic's

Carry-out only

Dairy Queen

Drive-thru only

Godfathers Pizza

Normal hours, drive-thru and delivery only

J’s Grill and Pub

11 a.m. – 1:30, 5-8 p.m., dine-in and carry out available

KFC

Normal hours, drive-thru

Legends of Nebraska

Carry-out only, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 5-8 p.m.

McDonalds

Normal hours, drive-thru only.

Pizza Hut

Delivery and carry-out only

Playa Azul

Take-out only

Scooters

Drive-thru only

Shanghai Inn

Takeout only

Sunrise Bakery

Pick-up for delivery available, 4 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday thru Friday, 4 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday

The Rail bar and grill

Normal hours, dine-in available

Sonic Drive-In

Normal hours, drive-thru and stall delivery

Taco John’s

Drive-thru and carry-out only

Valentino's 

Drive-thru and delivery only 

