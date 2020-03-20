Beatrice food delivery and takeout guide

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced this week that public events and gatherings in Nebraska will be limited to 10 people or fewer to prevent or control the spread of the coronavirus, which, in turn, affects local restaurants. However, delivery, curbside and drive-thru services are still allowed under the rules. (Note: Some businesses are still offering dine-in options, based on the 10-person event size limits. Call the business to confirm, even if that option isn't specifically mentioned below).
To help business owners get the word out about what services they will continue to offer, the Daily Sun has a restaurant guide to delivery, drive-thru and curbside pickup services.
Business owners or managers please email news@beatricedailysun.com to add or change the information.
(Editor's note: This is not a complete list. The Daily Sun is working to keep it up to date as submissions are entered).
402 Sports Bar and Grill
To-go orders available from 5-9 p.m., delivery available 5:30-8:30 p.m.
4one8 Bar and Grill
Closed, offering carryout at 402 Sports Bar and Grill
Arby’s
Drive-thru only
Back Alley BBQ
Dine-in, carry-out, curbside and delivery available
Beatrice American Legion Veterans Club
Dine-in, carry-out and curbside pick-up available
Bistro 77
Carry-out available
Black Crow Restaurant and Bar
Takeout only, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., 5-8 p.m.
Classic's
Carry-out only
Dairy Queen
Drive-thru only
Godfathers Pizza
Normal hours, drive-thru and delivery only
J’s Grill and Pub
11 a.m. – 1:30, 5-8 p.m., dine-in and carry out available
KFC
Normal hours, drive-thru
Legends of Nebraska
Carry-out only, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 5-8 p.m.
McDonalds
Normal hours, drive-thru only.
Pizza Hut
Delivery and carry-out only
Playa Azul
Take-out only
Scooters
Drive-thru only
Shanghai Inn
Takeout only
Sunrise Bakery
Pick-up for delivery available, 4 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday thru Friday, 4 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday
The Rail bar and grill
Normal hours, dine-in available
Sonic Drive-In
Normal hours, drive-thru and stall delivery
Taco John’s
Drive-thru and carry-out only
Valentino's
Drive-thru and delivery only