Beatrice food pantry plans for new location

City auditorium

The Beatrice Community Food Pantry will move to the city auditorium after reaching a lease agreement with the city. The pantry will use a portion of the space previously used as a fire station. 

 Scott Koperski Daily Sun staff

The Beatrice Community Food Pantry is expected to move to a new location after reaching a lease agreement with the city.

The City Council on Monday approved the lease agreement that will allow the pantry to operate out of the City Auditorium on North Fourth Street for a cost of $1 per year, leaving the basement of St. John Lutheran Church.

City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said the pantry will lease a portion of the building’s lower level that was home to Beatrice Fire and Rescue for decades prior to the new fire station being built.

The pantry will use the office and kitchen areas, but the lease does not include the apparatus bay.

“The agreement you have before you is a 10-year agreement,” Tempelmeyer said. “The city does have the ability to get out of the lease early if we need to, but the food pantry will be making some substantial improvements in there and part of the agreement is you will repay them for the improvements they make. They want to make sure if they put some money into the facility they have a way to recoup that in the event we terminate it early.”

It was noted the pantry will have access to the southern overhead bay door for loading and unloading.

Terry Doyle, the vice president of the board that oversees the food pantry, said the location should better accommodate the pantry’s needs.

“We want to thank all of you guys for even considering this,” he said. “I think it’s a good improvement for our community and it’s time for our pantry to do this. We spent 50 years where we’re at right now and they've just been wonderful landlords. But, for a number of reasons, space reasons, it’s time for us to move and we just think this is a very good opportunity.”

Doyle estimated plans and specs for the space could be ready this fall.

The Beatrice Community Food Pantry celebrated its 50th anniversary in June. It serves about 5,000 people every year and has expanded considerably since when it first started.

Tags

