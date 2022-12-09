 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Beatrice Food Pantry receives donation

From Left: Larry Edgar, Karen Mains, Scott Spilker, and Angy Essam

 Christina Lyons Daily Sun staff writer

The Homestead Harmonizers presented a check to the Beatrice Community Food Pantry on Thursday. The funds are from the concert they held on Nov. 27.

Larry Edgar and Scott Spilker, of the Homestead Harmonizers, presented Karen Mains and Angy Essam, with the Beatrice Community Food Pantry, a donation of $1,800.

Edgar said the group had decided prior to the concert that they had each been blessed and wanted to donate the freewill admissions they had received at the door. This amount included a couple of checks that were made directly to the pantry, but after the expenses of the concert.

Mains noted that the donation would allow her to purchase more staples for the food pantry.

“We’ve been so busy that it’s hard to keep some of the basics on the shelf,” she said.

She noted the pantry continues to serve record numbers of families which is more than double of what they had served at this time a year ago.

