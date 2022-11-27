Beatrice FOP collect toys for "Stuff the Cruiser"

The Beatrice Fraternal Order of Police held the annual “Stuff the Cruiser” event on Saturday in front of Walmart.

Customers dropped off new toys for infants to teens that will be delivered to the YMCA and distributed among partnering non-profit organizations.

Sargent Derrick Hosick said he had seen several donations placed in the bus.

“This is not a new concept,” he said. “This is the seventh year that we’ve done this and a lot of people come out to Walmart specifically to purchase a gift for the stuff the cruiser event.”

He added the FOP saw an opportunity to collect toys to help people in need.

“Especially during the holidays, we wanted to do some type of community service," he said. "It was super successful the first year and we just keep looking forward to doing it. It’s become a tradition with the FOP and a lot of community members.”

Colleen Messman brought her grandson, Easton, with donated gifts in the morning and planned to bring her five-year-old grandson later in the afternoon.

“I want them to understand that it’s not always about getting, but about giving,” she said.

Jorja Boller dropped off a donation and said she just wants everyone to have a good Christmas.

Hosick said any donations of new toys or monetary support could be dropped off at the Beatrice Police Department until Dec. 9. The FOP will deliver the toys to the YMCA at 9:30 a.m. on that date.