Beatrice Ford Lincoln sees new ownership

The Beatrice community may see some new faces at the local Ford/Lincoln dealership at 4115 North 6th Street, along with the previous employees. The dealership went under new ownership on May 7, and is now called Zoellner Ford Lincoln of Beatrice.
Jason Zoellner, the new owner, has worked in car sales since 1993 in Concordia, Kansas, as well as North Platte and Ogallala in Nebraska.
Zoellner said he wanted to move towards eastern Nebraska several years ago to be closer to his mom after his dad died, but that he did not find any dealerships available. He took part ownership of Anderson Ford, Lincoln in Grand Island in 2014, until Beatrice Ford Lincoln owner, Ray Hernandez, contacted him.
Zoellner said the same team will continue working at the dealership, with the addition of himself, his wife, Teresa, his son, Tyler, and an additional sales manager.
“Ray Hernandez is going to stay on board as long as he wants to as a customer service person for us,” Zoellner said. “We’re excited to keep his enthusiasm here.”
Besides what Zoellner referred to as a short stint working with Chrysler products, a majority of his career has been with Ford and Lincoln.
“I feel a superiority in just the quality and the ease of doing business with the franchise,” Zoellner said. “There’s just a real classy franchise administration with Ford and with Lincoln…Ford is a company that always may take a little more time to release that product, but it’s always there and its quality is there. And Lincoln, as well. I love the new Lincoln brand and where it’s going.”
Zoellner said he’s excited for the opportunity to work in a larger market than he has previously, especially at a dealership as awarded as Beatrice.
The dealership is a 13-time Nebraska Dealer of the Year award winner, according to the Beatrice Ford website.
Plans to switch ownership started several months ago, and Zoellner admitted he was anxious to transition during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said employees are wearing Personal Protective Equipment, maintaining social distancing and disinfecting the cars.
“As we are an essential business in the service business, we’ve had to add hours back in our service area,” Zoellner said. “We have been selling cars too, the last few days. We feel open back up again.”
Zoellner said he feels honored to be the area Ford Lincoln dealer, and continuing the company motto he started in 2003: Nebraska’s volume dealer, with the hometown Service you expect. He said he’d also like to be active in the community and help sponsor community events.
“We will wholeheartedly be Beatrice Nebraskans, serving Gage County and the surrounding area,” Zoellner said.
