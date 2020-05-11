Beatrice Ford Lincoln sees new ownership

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-680-9863 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Beatrice community may see some new faces at the local Ford/Lincoln dealership at 4115 North 6th Street, along with the previous employees. The dealership went under new ownership on May 7, and is now called Zoellner Ford Lincoln of Beatrice.

Jason Zoellner, the new owner, has worked in car sales since 1993 in Concordia, Kansas, as well as North Platte and Ogallala in Nebraska.

Zoellner said he wanted to move towards eastern Nebraska several years ago to be closer to his mom after his dad died, but that he did not find any dealerships available. He took part ownership of Anderson Ford, Lincoln in Grand Island in 2014, until Beatrice Ford Lincoln owner, Ray Hernandez, contacted him.

Zoellner said the same team will continue working at the dealership, with the addition of himself, his wife, Teresa, his son, Tyler, and an additional sales manager.

“Ray Hernandez is going to stay on board as long as he wants to as a customer service person for us,” Zoellner said. “We’re excited to keep his enthusiasm here.”

Besides what Zoellner referred to as a short stint working with Chrysler products, a majority of his career has been with Ford and Lincoln.