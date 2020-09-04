Beatrice Garden Club receives donations to enhance Nichols Park bandstand

Haddix said these projects are scheduled to be completed by the end of October. She said the Garden Club would also like to raise funding for small shelter over the bench that’s along the trail, a restroom, more designated parking and to get the bandstand on the national and state registers of historic places.

Beatrice Public Library Director Laureen Riedesel said the bandstand was constructed in 1921, and donated to the city by George Frolick.

“In the 1970s, the bandstand was painted red, white and blue for the Bicentennial,” Riedesel said. “By that time, all of the lights were missing. In the 1980s, the bandstand had become so dilapidated that there was talk of tearing it down. One of the garden clubs stepped in to take care of it, which they do to this day. The City had the structure cleaned so that it looked like it had in the 1920s. They also found vintage lights to replace the ones that were missing, and even added more lights than it had originally.”

Haddix said the club would like to have a ceremony coinciding with Homestead Days to celebrate the bandstand’s birthday and to thank people for their donations. She said they are committed to raising more money to fund their other plans, and that the club plans to sell plants, crafts and food items at the Jay Husker Fleamarket and Swapmeet in Chautauqua Park on Sept. 19 and 20.

