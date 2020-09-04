Beatrice Garden Club receives donations to enhance Nichols Park bandstand

Motorists traveling on U.S. Highway 136 may have noticed an increase in activity at the Nichols Park bandstand recently.
The Beatrice Civic Garden Club, which currently does the weeding and gardening around the bandstand, has received over $20,000 in grants and donations to complete several projects in Nichols Park, just in time to celebrate the bandstand’s 100th birthday next year.
Club member Ginny Haddix noted that many people travel by the bandstand when heading to the West Scott Baseball Fields or Homestead National Monument, or utilizing the nearby trail system. She said she wants to make the bandstand something people stop for, not just look at as they drive by.
“People could have little reunions out here, or a wedding,” Haddix said. “I know people have gotten married out here before. But there just isn’t enough infrastructure to support anything too big. If we got more picnic tables, designated parking, a bathroom, then it’s an area that could be used by not just the people of Beatrice.”
Planned projects include $14,000 from the Margaret and Martha Thomas Foundation to install four concrete parking spaces and sidewalks in the bandstand area, $5,000 from Exmark Manufacturing, a division of the Toro Company, to be used for three benches and informational pedestals around the bandstand, $1,000 from the Gage County Foundation to be used for two concrete picnic tables on slabs in the bandstand area and $700 from the Norris Power Goodwill Fund for plant identification signage.
Haddix said these projects are scheduled to be completed by the end of October. She said the Garden Club would also like to raise funding for small shelter over the bench that’s along the trail, a restroom, more designated parking and to get the bandstand on the national and state registers of historic places.
Beatrice Public Library Director Laureen Riedesel said the bandstand was constructed in 1921, and donated to the city by George Frolick.
“In the 1970s, the bandstand was painted red, white and blue for the Bicentennial,” Riedesel said. “By that time, all of the lights were missing. In the 1980s, the bandstand had become so dilapidated that there was talk of tearing it down. One of the garden clubs stepped in to take care of it, which they do to this day. The City had the structure cleaned so that it looked like it had in the 1920s. They also found vintage lights to replace the ones that were missing, and even added more lights than it had originally.”
Haddix said the club would like to have a ceremony coinciding with Homestead Days to celebrate the bandstand’s birthday and to thank people for their donations. She said they are committed to raising more money to fund their other plans, and that the club plans to sell plants, crafts and food items at the Jay Husker Fleamarket and Swapmeet in Chautauqua Park on Sept. 19 and 20.
