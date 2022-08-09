Beatrice gears up for new school year

The return of Beatrice Public School teachers to their classrooms on Monday signaled the start of another academic year.

Hundreds of students will join their teachers in those classrooms—festooned with signs and colorful posters—on Thursday, August, 11, for a short day. Friday will be the first full day of classes.

Jasey Buhr, a third grade teacher at Stoddard Elementary, busied herself this week in meetings and by preparing her room for the school year. Buhr arranged her desks into pods and decorated her walls.

“I’m really looking forward to the start of the year,” Buhr said. “…We do lots of relaxing things to ease them into the year. We read a lot of fun books and get them used to the building.”

Buhr, a second-year teacher, said she’s not as nervous as she was last year.

“I just feel excited,” she said. “I’m excited to teach a new group of kids and see them grow.”

Eighteen new teachers joined the ranks of BPS staff this year. This year also means the start of school for some, and BPS Superintendent Jason Alexander said that will require flexibility on the part of students, teachers and parents.

“I encourage parents and students to be patient as they get used to the new schedule,” Alexander said. “And it’s important to communicate. If there’s ever a problem, make sure to communicate that to the teachers or administration.”

The beginning of the academic calendar changes traffic patterns, too. Beatrice roadways near schools will crowd with cars and buses before and after classes. This can often lead to more dangerous traffic situations, Alexander said.

“The key there is plan ahead so you don’t have to hurry,” he said. “That’s when most accidents happen. Give yourself plenty of time in the mornings. Make sure you understand that kids will be crossing the streets at certain places.”

School Resource Officers Zac Lauenstein and Natasha Nesbitt said commuters need to be mindful of the uptick in traffic.

“Drivers should be aware that the crosswalks near the schools will be populated with students now,” Nesbitt said. “Be mindful of our different school zones. On 19th and Lincoln, you can’t make a right turn during school hours because of the crosswalk… Maintain speed limits and be aware of school buses.”

Going around school buses with active red flashers can come with a fine of $500, even on roads with a center turning lane. Motorists approaching a school bus with yellow warning lights must reduce speed to 25 mph.

“Anywhere, it’s illegal to drop someone off in a driving lane,” Lauenstein said. “…’No parking’ areas will be enforced.”

Nesbitt and Lauenstein said students must take their safety seriously.

“I would say, for students walking or biking to school, they should pay close attention crossing streets,” Lauenstein said. “Our drivers have spent the whole summer not paying attention to pedestrians as much. And our society is way more distracted behind the wheel now than when I first started.”

Nesbitt said students should also be aware that their actions can have consequences.

“It’s really important to follow their school handbook and their student code of conduct,” she said. “Be aware of any contraband that is not allowed on the school property.”