Several girls from Girl Scout Troop 28663 in Beatrice are working on a community garden project to earn their Bronze Award.

Jadean Hespen said six of the junior girls worked to earn the Bronze Award. The girls are Briseis Hespen, Aleena Bratcher, Ravenna Brand, Riley Recker, Whitney Collmann, and Ella Duncan.

Hespen, Brenda Elkins, Nicole Hack and Amanda Brand are co-leaders of the 13 member troop.

“The Bronze Award is the highest level the girls could earn at their level,” Hespen said. “It’s a pretty big deal for them.”

The girls had to find a project that would benefit the community and gain approval. The group decided on a community garden and began planning the project in December. Each girl had to contribute 20 hours on the project.

“They thought it would be fun and maybe people would get interested in starting their own garden,” she said.

A parent had some garden boxes they allowed the troop to use. Salvation Army donated space for the garden space. Beatrice Evergreen Cemetery donated soil for the project and Lineweber Dirtworks provided the mulch. Walmart and Kaw Valley donated some flowers that were planted on the edges of the garden.

The girls chose what to plant and another parent donated seeds. There are onions, tomatoes, carrots, radishes, spinach and green beans. The cucumbers and zucchini were not as successful as the other plants.

“The pumpkins were a trial and have grown like crazy,” Hespen said. “They were excited to see most of the plants grew.”

They are hoping to add peppers to the garden.

“We want community members to come help at the garden and benefit from the produce,” Hespen added.

Several of the girls from the troop have attended camps this summer. The troop has four campouts through the year.

Troop member Riley Recker has helped with the garden.

“I planted carrots and chives,” she said. “Hanging out with my friends is the best part.”

Recker was one of three girls from the troop that attended 1,000 Club Camp in Nebraska City for selling over 1,000 boxes of cookies.

“Zip lining was the most fun part of the camp,” she said.

Girl Scouts will start nut sales this fall.

Any girl interested in joining Girl Scouts can contact Jadean Hespen at jbedlion@live.com.