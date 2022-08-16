Beatrice graduate returns to teach

Aracelli Martinez dreamed of becoming a teacher early in her years as a student.

Her family moved to the United States from Mexico six years ago. At first, English was a collection of foreign sounds to her—inscrutable and isolating.

Martinez said it was the work of enthusiastic teachers that helped her embrace the common language of her new home.

“When I was about 12 years old, I was really inspired by a teacher,” Martinez said. “She was so nice with me. She always helped me. She was so patient with me. Back then I didn’t know English, and she inspired me to help other kids learn English.”

Martinez followed her passion through her time in Omaha and Beatrice. She graduated from Beatrice High School last year, and now she’s returned to work as an English Language program paraeducator.

“My personal thoughts on hiring a former BPS student is that I love that she wants to become a teacher someday and wants to start her stepping stone with BPS to give back to the school who helped guide her in our EL program,” Stoddard and Lincoln Elementary Principal Kevin Janssen said. “She is going to be a great asset to our staff and we are excited to be able to have hired her.”

Martinez is the newest member in the EL staff. Salome Austin-Dodge is the EL instructor, and MariKarmen Vazquez is another paraeducator.

BPS Assistant Superintendent Jackie Nielsen said the program devoted to helping non-native speakers learn English has grown rapidly over the years. In the 2017-18 school year, the program served an average of nine students. This year, the program serves 31 students.

Nielsen said she isn’t sure what’s caused the spike, but she said the students and staff at BPS are eager to welcome the new students. Right now, Stoddard and Lincoln are the only elementary schools that offer the program. Nielsen said the program can’t afford to stretch to Paddock Lane.

“That is one of the exciting things about moving to a single site,” she said. “You can see the diversity in this community. Diversity is a wonderful aspect of education, and it’s important for students to experience it.”

The program’s recent growth corresponds with increased financial stability. Superintendent Jason Alexander announced that the district received a $65,000 Family Literacy Grant at the Monday, August 8, meeting. The grant spans two years and will help expand the services of the EL program.

Nielsen said that aside from helping students learn and teachers teach, the EL staff also serve as liaisons between the school district and the parents of EL participants.

“We know they are absolutely vital to the success of the program,” she said. “They’re so important for communicating the needs of students and making sure we’re all on the same page.”

Martinez, the oldest sister of six siblings, said she hopes she can help students in the ways she was helped earlier in her life.

“I look forward to learning new things,” she said. “I hope to get more patient and learn how to work with kids better… I have to follow my dreams. If you have a dream, you have to work for your dream to come true.”