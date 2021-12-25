Beatrice gym sold to new owners

A Beatrice business is changing hands as new owners prepare to take over a growing gym late this year.

It was announced that Joe and Manalle Armstrong are purchasing Anytime Fitness, located at 2317 N. Sixth St.

The gym was started by Bryan Seibel nearly 17 years ago.

“It’s been a great run,” Seibel said. “It’s built a ton of relationships and I love the community and people. Really, the members of our club are a huge part of what makes the culture at Anytime Fitness so fun. It’s bittersweet to walk away from.”

Joe and Manalle Armstrong have been members of Anytime Fitness for more than 12 years and are a perfect fit for Anytime Fitness, Seibel said. They are life-long residents of Beatrice who want to see everyone find success in their health and fitness journey.

“We’ve always been passionate about living healthy and raising our kids healthy, so we always liked the culture of Anytime Fitness that Bryan has developed,” Manalle said. “It’s welcoming and inviting, and that’s why we felt like a good fit for us.”

Manalle added the couple first started talking to Bryan about the purchase around two years ago, and as things progressed it ended up being the right fit for the couple.

“He has a great staff on site right now and everyone is planning to stay with us, which is encouraging,” Manalle said. “We will still do personal training and I’ll come in the background and do marketing, payroll, office stuff and look at growing the business. I don't think a lot of people know what we have to offer.”

Seibel added the transition should be seamless for members, and that he’s pleased someone local will be operating Anytime Fitness.

“I always felt like if I would ever sell, it would need to be to somebody local,” he said. “That was really important to me because I think it’s important in a town like this. You don’t know when the next opportunity would come, so I thought this was the right time. I feel good about it and want to move on to other ventures.

“One of the things that has never changed about fitness is you’ve got to put in the effort and be consistent. If you do those two things, you will have success. That will never change. You can’t take shortcuts.”

