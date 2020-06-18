Beatrice health board anticipates impact of phase three DHM

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As several counties in Nebraska prepare start to phase three of the latest Directed Health Measure on June 22, further easing restrictions on businesses and activities, the Board of Health met to discuss how those efforts will affect Beatrice.

Phase three allows bars and restaurants to open at 100% capacity, but only eight people can sit at a table, and individuals will have to be seated unless playing games or ordering. Salad bars and buffets are still prohibited.

Indoor gatherings will be limited to 50% capacity, and outdoor gatherings will be limited to 75%, neither to exceed 10,000 individuals. Groups are supposed to social distance, and will be similarly limited to eight people per group.

Beatrice Police Chief Bruce Lang also noted that with outdoor facilities opening to 75% capacity, Beatrice Big Blue Water Park will essentially return to normal, as their average attendance is below 600 people.

Lang said law enforcement has not had issues invoking the DHM during the first two phases.

“With moving into phase three here next Monday, I think that’s just going to further lessen the chances that we would have somebody violate that,” Lang said. “So I think we’re headed in the right direction.”