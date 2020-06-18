Beatrice health board anticipates impact of phase three DHM

As several counties in Nebraska prepare start to phase three of the latest Directed Health Measure on June 22, further easing restrictions on businesses and activities, the Board of Health met to discuss how those efforts will affect Beatrice.
Phase three allows bars and restaurants to open at 100% capacity, but only eight people can sit at a table, and individuals will have to be seated unless playing games or ordering. Salad bars and buffets are still prohibited.
Indoor gatherings will be limited to 50% capacity, and outdoor gatherings will be limited to 75%, neither to exceed 10,000 individuals. Groups are supposed to social distance, and will be similarly limited to eight people per group.
Beatrice Police Chief Bruce Lang also noted that with outdoor facilities opening to 75% capacity, Beatrice Big Blue Water Park will essentially return to normal, as their average attendance is below 600 people.
Lang said law enforcement has not had issues invoking the DHM during the first two phases.
“With moving into phase three here next Monday, I think that’s just going to further lessen the chances that we would have somebody violate that,” Lang said. “So I think we’re headed in the right direction.”
Fan attendance for youth and school games will have the same rules as gatherings. Attendees are no longer limited to household relations to players. Practices and games for contact sports can begin on July 1.
Mayor Stan Wirth said roughly 91 ball teams will play in Beatrice the weekend of June 27, and that city campgrounds are already fully booked.
Lang noted that the Kansas Department of Health and Environment added visitors to or from Arkansas to the self-quarantine list, based on the state’s close proximity and recent COVID-19 outbreaks.
“How that applies to us is those same kinds of spikes and concerns, travel restrictions and so forth certainly could spill over some point down the road into Nebraska…Even though it doesn’t apply to us currently, I think it’s prudent for us to kind of keep ourselves aware of what’s happening right next-door,” Lang said.
Under phase three of the DHM, parades, carnivals, midways, dances and beer gardens will remain prohibited.
With several summer holidays still ahead, Lang said the city will allow block parties with no expected restrictions except the normal requests through city hall.
The board also discussed firework displays.
“There are no occupancy ratings on streets, stuff like that, so then you’re looking at the gatherings, the new rule says that if there’s more than 500 people, then you’ve got to get permission from the health department,” city administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer explained.
No official bids or ordinances were discussed or approved during the meeting. The health board agreed to reconvene on July 2.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.