Beatrice health board approves order for community during COVID-19 outbreak

In addition to national, state and CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19, the Beatrice Board of Health approved ordering added restrictions to the community effective April 8 until May 11, unless renewed, extended or terminated by the board.

The board is comprised of Mayor Stan Wirth, Dr. Steven Paulmeyer from Beatrice Community Hospital, Beatrice Police Chief Bruce Lane, City Council President Richard Clabaugh and Landmark Snacks general manager Bob Reed.

The restrictions include prohibiting events with fewer than 10 people if a minimum distance of six feet cannot be maintained at all times. This means any tattoo parlors, massage therapy, barber shops, beauty salons, nail salons and similar businesses still opened on Monday will have to temporarily close.

City parks and ball fields were already closed, but now Beatrice Skate Park has been added to that list. The board decided not to close city campgrounds at this time.

During an online meeting Monday prior to releasing the order, Wirth noted that campgrounds separate individuals similarly to a home environment.

“I would agree with that,” Lang said. “Our observations of the campground, which are relatively full right now, [are] that most of the folks we’ve seen are keeping pretty close to their own campers.”