Beatrice health board approves order for community during COVID-19 outbreak

In addition to national, state and CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19, the Beatrice Board of Health approved ordering added restrictions to the community effective April 8 until May 11, unless renewed, extended or terminated by the board.
The board is comprised of Mayor Stan Wirth, Dr. Steven Paulmeyer from Beatrice Community Hospital, Beatrice Police Chief Bruce Lane, City Council President Richard Clabaugh and Landmark Snacks general manager Bob Reed.
The restrictions include prohibiting events with fewer than 10 people if a minimum distance of six feet cannot be maintained at all times. This means any tattoo parlors, massage therapy, barber shops, beauty salons, nail salons and similar businesses still opened on Monday will have to temporarily close.
City parks and ball fields were already closed, but now Beatrice Skate Park has been added to that list. The board decided not to close city campgrounds at this time.
During an online meeting Monday prior to releasing the order, Wirth noted that campgrounds separate individuals similarly to a home environment.
“I would agree with that,” Lang said. “Our observations of the campground, which are relatively full right now, [are] that most of the folks we’ve seen are keeping pretty close to their own campers.”
The order states daycare and childcare facilities shall be carried out in groups of 10 or fewer children, and to the extent possible providers shall maintain the same 10 or fewer children in each group. If more than one group of children is cared for at one facility, each group shall be in a separate room of 10 or fewer, separated by either physical walls or sufficient airspace. To the extent possible, the order states groups shall not mix with each other, and childcare providers shall remain solely with the same group of children daily.
Wirth said he’s heard concerns about the Beatrice 77 Livestock barn and the number of people there. He said he spoke with owner Dennis Henrichs, and was informed that 10 individuals are allowed in the barn at a time in addition to the employees. He also noted that food sources are considered essential, and that the barn is following guidelines from the state Department of Agriculture.
Although not in the order, Wirth asked for advice for volunteers handing out free lunches to students through Beatrice Public Schools.
Beatrice Fire and Rescue Chief Brian Daake suggested they wear cloth masks, and to change gloves not between giving every meal, but if they come into contact with another person.
The order states failure to comply to these restrictions will result in legal action for enforcement by civil and/or criminal remedies.
Lang explained violations would be considered a class three misdemeanor, which involves a fine and jail time. He said the police department does not hope to arrest people for violating the order.
“We intend to educate and work with business owners and the public to get compliance,” Lang said. “It’d be our intention to have officers visit with the hair salons and some of these [places] that have been open and will now have to be closed, and let them know of the ruling. I think we’ll get good compliance that way.”
Community members in the meeting asked the board about consequences for individuals gathering at houses or privates areas and not self-quarantining or social distancing. Lang said that is hard to enforce, but that the orders are an attempt to deter those behaviors.
“If someone is truly on quarantine because they have been exposed to a known positive test, or they are a positive test, then the health department is laying out the parameters of what they have to do and when they can return to normal activities and so forth. Violation of those orders is enforceable, and they are subject to criminal penalties if they would do that,” Lang clarified.
“I think this will hopefully clarify things for a lot of folks in the community,” Paulmeyer said. “I think there’s already a lot of anticipation of a move like this, and people just aren’t quite aware of when that’s supposed to happen and what the threshold is.”
City administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer recognized that other actions may need to be added to the order, requiring the board to hold another meeting.
“Through all of this, we want to continue to reiterate the guidelines set up by the Centers for Disease Control,” Wirth said. “We want to make sure that this group certainly supports that and wants to magnify that thought process throughout the community.”
