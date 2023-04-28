The Beatrice High School hosted a job fair on Friday where students in every grade had the opportunity to participate during their lunch period.

NGage Marketing Coordinator Megan Wicht said the partnership with Beatrice Public Schools helped them connect with youth.

“We wanted to help the students create a sense of place and connect them with their community,” she said. “We wanted to let them know what the opportunities are locally.”

A total of 29 employers set up tables in the ozone with representatives talking with students about their business.

High School Principal Jason Sutter said they were very excited about the job fair.

“We are excited to have this many businesses come out to the high school and speak to our students directly,” he said. “Our students are getting a great first-hand experience of talking with business leaders in our community about jobs they have available. It’s a win-win for the students and the businesses.”

Assistant Principal Phillip Voigt said they are always looking for ways to connect students with the community.

“We have been able to connect them with the community and provide them with opportunities to explore different career fields and options,” he said. “We understand that within our walls is a workforce that can be utilized by local businesses. This relationship benefits the businesses by providing workers and it benefits our students through work experiences and networking.”

Voigt noted that the hope was that the fair would create an increase in employment, internships, and job shadow opportunities with local businesses and stakeholders.

Mike and Amy Southwick of Southwick Chiropractic said the fair was a great opportunity to build relationships with students.

“There are a lot of great kids with untapped potential that local businesses need to know and hire to keep them in the community,” Amy said.

“We’ve been talking with freshman who might be interested in this type of field or something within our office,” Mike said. “There are a ton of opportunities at different levels, but if we don’t have things like the job fair we aren’t able to make those connections. It’s been fun.”

Brown Shoe Fit Company Trevor Chadwick said this was an awesome opportunity for students and employers.

“It shows that if students do go to college or if they want to stay around and do something,” he said. “It’s just a good opportunity for the kids to just see what’s out there.”

Chadwick said that Brown Shoe Fit Company offers several different types of internship opportunities that could lead to ownership of a store.

High School Guidance Counselor Jennifer Prososki explained that students had a punch card with each of the employers. When they received five punches they could enter into a drawing for prizes like a new television, gift cards or a variety of other donated items.

She noted that she has heard a lot of positive feedback from students and employers.

“The students were really excited about how many different employers were here that they didn’t know were in Beatrice,” she said. “The employers were glad that they were able to engage with so many youth and visit with them about opportunities in their businesses.”

Sutter said he hoped to do another job fair in the next school year.