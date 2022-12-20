 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured top story

Beatrice High School hosts winter concert

  • Updated
  • 0
winter concert

The Beatrice High School Concert Choir entertain family and friends during “Winter Around the Word." The concert was held Monday evening at the Hevelone Center.

 Christina Lyons Daily Sun staff

The Beatrice High School presented a “Winter Around the World” concert on Monday evening at the Hevelone Center. The concert featured the Concert Band, Concert Choir, Orange Singers, Limited Edition, First Edition, Jazz Band, and Acapella.

Music from Africa, France, America, Russia, Spain, Japan, Germany and the Ukraine were a part of the program.

The selections highlighted the traditions, languages, and celebrations of winter and the holidays.

The Beatrice High School music staff of Beth Engels, Hannah Loos and Miranda Niemeier accompanied and directed the bands and choirs.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Beatrice Runza reopens

Beatrice Runza reopens

Wayne Goetz, of Virginia, and a few customers were the first to enjoy the newly rebuilt Beatrice Runza Restaurant when it reopened the dining …

Watch Now: Related Video

Peru political crisis as poor communities demand change

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News