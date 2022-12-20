Beatrice High School hosts winter concert

The Beatrice High School presented a “Winter Around the World” concert on Monday evening at the Hevelone Center. The concert featured the Concert Band, Concert Choir, Orange Singers, Limited Edition, First Edition, Jazz Band, and Acapella.

Music from Africa, France, America, Russia, Spain, Japan, Germany and the Ukraine were a part of the program.

The selections highlighted the traditions, languages, and celebrations of winter and the holidays.

The Beatrice High School music staff of Beth Engels, Hannah Loos and Miranda Niemeier accompanied and directed the bands and choirs.