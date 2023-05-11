OLIVIA R. ACHTEMEIER, is the daughter of Brad and Michelle Achtemeier, and is the recipient of a Fred and Virginia V. Vette Scholarship; the BHS Writing Achievement, Mark Metcalf Award; a National Scholastic Award, from the Alliance for Young Artists and Writers; a Regents Scholar Award from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln; and from Nebraska Wesleyan University, Olivia received the Board of Governors Scholarship, the N.W.U. Achievement Scholarship, and the Campus Visit Scholarship. Olivia has also earned the President’s Education Award.

EMILY L. ALLEN, daughter of Nichole and Darin Allen, was awarded the Vivian M. Bonham Scholarship and the Alpha Delta Kappa Scholarship. From Doane University, Emily has earned the Presidential Scholarship, a Volleyball Scholarship, the Hansen Leadership Program Award, and a Vocal Music Scholarship. Emily has also earned the President’s Education Award.

TREYTON GYHRA BAEHR, son of Darin and Peggy Baehr, was chosen to receive the Homestead Early Risers Kiwanis Club Scholarship to Southeast Community College-Beatrice Campus; the Joseph and Theresa Graff Scholarship from the Catholic Foundation of Southern Nebraska; and an Athletic Scholarship in Golf from Southeast Community College-Beatrice. From Nebraska Wesleyan University, Trey was awarded the President’s Scholarship, the N.W.U. Achievement Scholarship and the N.W.U. Legacy Scholarship.

CARSON DANE BAGWELL, son of Kelly Bagwell and Robert Bagwell, has been awarded the Hagan Scholarship and the Susan T. Buffett Scholarship. From the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Carson earned the Severa-Baumfalk Scholarship; the University Foundation Scholarship; and the Husker Traditions Scholarship.

ASHTON LEVI BARBER, son of Angie and Jason Barber, is the winner of the Esther L. (Kreuscher) Damkroger Scholarship. From Doane University, Ashton has received the Van Hoy Scholarship; the Hansen Leadership Program Award; the Doane Legacy Award; the Alumni Referral Scholarship; a Vocal Music Scholarship; an Instrumental Music Scholarship; and the Buell Music Enhancement Scholar-ship.

AVERY ANN BARNARD, is the daughter of Curt and Deann Barnard, and will receive the Fred and Virginia V. Vette Scholarship; the Arden and Barbara Nitz Softball Scholarship; and the Neva and Ernest Smethers Scholarship. From Wichita State University, Avery has earned an Athletic Scholarship in Softball, and the Founders Merit Scholarship.

ELIZABETH MARIE BARTELS, daughter of Crystal Bartels, was awarded the Virgil and Rhoda Pethoud Medical Scholarship; the Merlyn Anderson Scholarship; the Dale J. and Zella B. Cooper Scholarship; the Holy Cross Matt 25 Scholarship; a Science Club Scholarship; and the Beatrice Rotary Club Scholarship.

MAKENNA M. BLUM, daughter of Rick and Michele Blum, was chosen to receive the Ben Stindt/Marcia Stindt Hilberg Scholarship; the Neil and Alison Henry Scholarship; and a Regents Scholar Award from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

BRIANNA R. BREWER, is the daughter of Kayla and Joseph Brewer, and will be receiving the Amber Goossen Schroeder Cross Country Scholarship; the Saint Joseph Catholic Church, Beatrice Knights of Columbus Council 1723 Scholarship; and the Severa-Baumfalk Scholarship from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. From Doane University, Brianna has earned the Presidential Scholarship; an Instrumental Music Scholarship; a Vocal Music Scholarship; and the Hansen Leadership Program Award.

CAMERON LYNN BREWER, son of Lori and Clay Beall and Andrea Weinman, has received the Learn to Dream Scholarship at Southeast Community College-Beatrice Campus.

CHESNEY CHRISTINE BUHR, daughter of Rodney and Alicia Buhr, has earned the Beatrice Sertoma Club Scholarship; the Merlyn Anderson Scholarship; the Joseph and Ruth Goldberg Scholarship; the Dance Team Scholarship; the P.E.O. Chapters FM and Z Scholarship; the Beatrice Education Association Scholarship; the American Legion Post #27 Scholarship; the American Legion Auxiliary Unit #27 Scholarship; the Paddock Lane P.T.O. Scholarship; the Delta Kappa Gamma Scholarship; the Beatrice Noon Kiwanis Club Scholarship; and the Security First Bank-Beatrice Scholarship. From Northwest Missouri State University, Chesney received the University Scholar Award and the Green and White Advantage Scholarship. From Northern State University, Chesney was awarded the WolfPACT Scholarship and the Sandford Dean’s Scholarship.

JOSHUA TAYE BUHR, is the son of Rodney and Alicia Buhr, and has been awarded the Virgil and Teda Jurgens Baseball Scholarship and the Beatrice Sertoma Club Scholarship to Southeast Community College-Beatrice Campus.

BREANNA RAE CHAPMAN, daughter of Travis and Rachel Chapman, was selected to receive the Fred and Virginia V. Vette Scholarship; the Joseph and Ruth Goldberg Scholarship; the Security First Bank-Beatrice Scholarship; and the Board of Regents Scholarship from the University of Nebraska-Kearney.

EVAN MICHAEL COON, son of Lori and Doug Coon, has been chosen to receive the Peter W. Jepsen Scholarship; the American Legion Post #27 Scholarship; and from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Evan earned the Husker Power Scholarship.

SHELTON JAMES CRAWFORD, is the son of Lori and Dan Crawford, and is the recipient of a Men’s Basketball Scholarship and the Van Hoy Scholarship from Doane University

KINSEY LYNN CROOKS, daughter of Chandra and Aaron Crooks, is being awarded the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #1077 Scholarship; the Sons of the American Legion Scholarship; and the Marine Corps League, Homestead Leathernecks Detachment 1430 Scholarship.

MICHELLE ADYLYNE CULLISON, daughter of Ashley Cullison and David Stevens, was selected to receive a Learn to Dream Scholarship from Southeast Community College-Beatrice Campus.

TAYLA JEAN deKONING, is the granddaughter of Dixie and Kenny Kimes, and has been awarded the Susan T. Buffett Scholarship; a Fred and Virginia V. Vette Scholarship; the Beatrice Rotary Club Scholarship; a Severa-Baumfalk Scholarship from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln; and the Theodore R. and Marcelene R. Muenster Scholarship from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

KRISTYANNA I. DIBBLES, is the daughter of Angie Edmond and Todd and Maria Dibbles, and was chosen to receive the Bonnie Sutter, Learn to Dream Scholarship at Southeast Community College-Beatrice Campus.

CADEN MICHAEL EGGLESTON, son of Sherri Eggleston and the late Damon Eggleston, has earned a Wrestling Scholarship from Morningside University.

LUKE TIMOTHY FEIST, son of Pat and Julie Feist, was awarded a Fred and Virginia V. Vette Scholarship; the Matt Camacho-Cook Scholarship; the Beatrice Eagles Club #531 Auxiliary and Aerie Scholarship; the Saint Joseph Catholic Church, Beatrice Knights of Columbus Council 1723 Scholarship; and the Joseph and Teresa Graff Scholarship from the Catholic Foundation of Southern Nebraska. From the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Luke has earned a Regents Scholar Award; a Severa-Baumfalk Scholarship; and a College of Engineering Scholarship.

HEIDI L. FISCHER, daughter of LeeAnne Aden, has won the Bruce Haughton Scholarship and the Radene Goldberg Stump Scholarship.

IYANNA EZMERELDA GARCIA, daughter of Jennifer Soto, was chosen to receive the Beatrice Lion’s Club Scholarship to Southeast Community College-Beatrice Campus.

KASHA KAYE GARTNER, daughter of Michele Gartner and Brandon Creek, has won the Holy Cross Matt 25 Scholarship; the Jerry Littell Scholarship; and the Black and Gold Scholarship from Nebraska Wesleyan University.

SAVANNAH KATE GIVEN, daughter of Sabrina and Jeff Given, is being awarded the President’s Education Award.

MACY ELIZABETH GRONEWOLD, daughter of Larry Gronewold and Janelle Theye, will be receiving the BHS Class of 1961 Scholarship; the Max Manes Scholarship; the Lincoln/Stoddard P.T.O. Scholarship; and has earned the President’s Education Award.

JADEN AVERY GUERNSEY, son of John and Gina Guernsey, is the recipient of the George W. McNenny Scholarship.

JACOBY J. HAMM, son of Jeanne and Jay Hamm, has been selected to receive the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary #1077 Scholarship.

SHELBY R. HESMAN, is the daughter of Jeremy and Tasha Hesman, and has received the Van Hoy Scholarship, a Vocal Music Scholarship, and a Cheer Scholarship from Doane University.

GRACE LUCILLE IDEUS, the daughter of John and Nicole Ideus, is being awarded the Frances V. Fellwock Reed Scholarship; the Greg Replogle Scholarship; the Joseph and Ruth Goldberg Scholarship; a Student Council Scholarship; the American Legion Auxiliary, Shirley Roebke Scholarship; and the Draven A. Findeis Scholarship. From Creighton University, Grace was awarded the Founders Award, the Roman Shaffel, S.J. Award; and the Fr. Joseph Labaj Award. From the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Grace earned the Regents Scholarship; from the University of Nebraska-Omaha, Grace received the Regents Scholarship; and from the University of Missouri, Grace received the Mark Twain Tuition Scholarship and an MU Award. From Nebraska Wesleyan University, Grace was awarded the Board of Governors Scholarship; the N.W.U. Achievement Scholarship; a Campus Visit Scholarship; and the N.W.U. Legacy Scholarship. Grace has also earned the President’s Education Award.

DALTON RILEY JONES, son of Crystal and Jesse Jones, has earned the President’s Education Award.

ETHAN J.T. JURGENS, son of Angie and Shawn Jurgens, has been awarded a Tonka Lanes/Beatrice Eagles Scholarship and a Tonka Lanes/Beatrice Optimists Scholarship.

AINSLEY A. KARLIN, daughter of Justin and Erica Karlin, was selected to receive the Don Linn Scholarship; the Irene Sokolik Scholarship; the Holy Cross Matt 25 Scholarship; and from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Ainsley received the Husker Power Scholar Award.

JORDYN A. KLEVELAND, daughter of Chad and Laci Kleveland, is the winner of the Ken Zimmerman Health Care Scholarship; the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary #1077 Scholarship; and the Beatrice Eagles Club #531 Auxiliary and Aerie Scholarship.

JAELYNNE HOPE KOSMOS, is the daughter of Jason Kosmos and Diane and Chris Kluppenborg, and will be receiving the Victor and Alvera Bade Educational Scholarship; the Lois E. Kors Educational Scholarship; and the Homestead Early Risers Scholarship.

SEAN JAI KRULL, son of Inga Kitt and Chevis and Wacey Krull, has earned the Beatrice Noon Kiwanis Club Scholarship and the President’s Education Award.

DAWSON RAY LOOMIS, son of Thad Loomis and Amy Loomis, is being awarded the Theodore R. and Marcelene R. Muenster Scholarship and the O. & G. Kammerer Scholarship from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

NOLAN KENT MARLATT, son of Melissa Marlatt and Patrick Marlatt, was selected to receive the Theodore R. and Marcelene R. Muenster Scholarship from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

MEGAN ANNE MEAGHER, daughter of Becky and Steve Meagher, has been chosen to receive the Delvin D. Koch Scholarship; the Margaret Kassing Educational Scholarship; the Lois E. Kors Educational Scholarship; the Smithfield Scholarship; the Beatrice Lion’s Club, Bernice Shackelford Scholarship; the UNO Regents Scholarship; and Megan has earned the President’s Educational Award.

CARLY JEAN MILLER, daughter of Nick and Lacey Miller, is the recipient of the BHS Class of 1969 Scholarship; the Beatrice Eagles Club #531 Auxiliary and Aerie Scholarship; and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary #1077 Scholarship.

EMERSON JOELLYN PATRICE MONTAG, daughter of Jennifer Montag and Steve Hoefer, has won the Diane Cornelius Scholarship.

CARTER JAMES MURPHY, son of Jay and Jeannine Murphy, is being awarded a Dick and Jackie Hovendick Family Scholarship; a Dale J. and Zella B. Cooper Scholarship; a Homestead Early Risers Kiwanis Club Scholarship to Southeast Community College; a Beatrice Education Association Scholarship to Southeast Community College-Beatrice Campus; a Paddock Lane P.T.O. Scholarship; the Eldon and Frances Goble Agriculture/Business Scholarship; the Eastern Star Scholarship; a Beatrice Eagles Club #531 Auxiliary and Aerie Scholarship; and the EducationQuest Foundation Scholarship-Central Community College-Columbus Campus.

DEEGAN M. NELSON, son of Nicki Nelson and Jason Nelson, is the recipient of the Black and Gold Scholarship from Nebraska Wesleyan University.

HANNAH L. PARDE, daughter of Jessica and Aaron Parde, has been selected to receive the Colin Hays and Karla Hays Scholarship; the Merlyn Anderson Scholarship; the Dale J. and Zella B. Cooper Scholarship; the Beatrice Masonic Lodge Scholarship; the American Legion Auxiliary, John Garcia Scholarship; the Marine Corps League, Homestead Leathernecks Detachment 1430 Scholarship; a Gage County Agricultural Society Scholarship; the 4-H Youth Character Scholarship; and the Wildcat Traditions Scholarship-K State Salina Aerospace/

Technology Campus.

ASHLEY RENAE REVIS, daughter of Darcey and Randy Revis, is being awarded the Hilary and Bonnie Trauernicht Scholarship and a Dean’s Commitment Scholarship from Wayne State College.

SONIA A. ROMERO BENAVIDES, daughter of Esmeralda Romero and Jose Benavides, is the recipient of the Susan T. Buffett Scholarship; the Peter W. Jepsen Scholarship; a Joseph and Ruth Goldberg Scholarship; a Dale J. and Zella B. Cooper Scholarship; the Lee and Elsie Donovan, Beatrice Lodge #26 A.F. and A.M. Scholarship; a Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post #1077 Scholarship; an American Legion Post #27 Scholarship; a Lincoln/Stoddard P.T.O. Scholarship; a Beatrice High School Key Club Scholarship; a Science Club Scholarship; and a Theodore R. and Marcelene R. Muenster Scholarship from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. From Nebraska Wesleyan University, Sonia was awarded the Board of Governors Scholarship and a N.W.U. Achievement Scholarship.

AVA LOUISE ROSENTHAL, daughter of Emily and Jason Rosenthal, has earned the Sons of the American Legion Scholarship; and from Northwest Missouri State University, Ava received the Northwest Merit Scholarship and the Green and White Advantage Scholarship.

BAILEY ANN SCHAUER, daughter of Ashley and Samuel Gill, has earned the Career Scholars Cooperative Education Program Scholarship from Wayne State College and the Academic Excellence Scholarship and the Bearcat Advantage Scholarship from Northwest Missouri State University.

BRANDON JAMES SCHEER, son of Ron and Brandy Scheer, is the winner of the Tonka Lanes/Beatrice Eagles Scholarship and the Tonka Lanes/Beatrice Optimists Scholarship.

RILEY R. SCHWISOW, daughter of Roy and Rebecca Schwisow, has been selected to receive the Lucile R. Reilly Scholarship; the Virgil and Rhoda Pethoud Softball Scholarship; the Dr. Julie Fletcher Scholarship; the Dr. Carlson Scholarship; the Dean Madison Basketball Scholarship; and the St. John Lutheran Church Scholarship. Riley has also earned a Softball Scholarship from the University of Sioux Falls and the President’s Education Award.

HUNTER GLEN SEDLACEK, son of Michelle and Bobby Sedlacek, is the recipient of a Theodore R. and Marcelene R. Muenster Scholarship from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

MEGAN ANN SEDLACEK, daughter of Michelle and Bobby Sedlacek, has won the Susan T. Buffett Scholarship and the Idella Whitmer Scholarship from the First Presbyterian Church.

MORGAN LYNN SEDLACEK, daughter of Michelle and Bobby Sedlacek, will be receiving the Perley F. and Bessie V. Bates Scholarship; the Dale J. and Zella B. Cooper Scholarship; the Paddock Lane P.T.O. Scholarship; and the Idella Whitmer Scholarship from the First Presbyterian Church. From the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Morgan has received the Theodore R. and Marcelene R. Muenster Scholarship and the We are Nebraska Commitment Scholarship.

THEA MARIE SMITH, daughter of Eliza and Nathan Smith, will be receiving a Learn to Dream Scholarship from Southeast Community College-Beatrice Campus.

EASTON E. STEVENS, son of Chad and Angie Stevens, has earned the President’s Education Award.

ASHTON ROSE STRUBEL, daughter of Mike and Chrisy Strubel, has been awarded the Randy Diller Scholarship; a Dick and Jackie Hovendick Family Scholarship; the Radene Goldberg Stump Scholarship; a Saint Joseph Catholic Church, Beatrice Knights of Columbus Council 1723 Scholarship; the Beatrice Noon Kiwanis Club Scholarship; and the Lincoln/Stoddard P.T.O. Scholarship.

TUCKER J. TIMMERMAN, son of Ryan and Missy Timmerman, was selected to receive the Tim Dierberger Scholarship and the Brandon Villafane Scholarship. From the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Tucker has been awarded a Men’s Baseball Scholarship; the NCAA S-A Opportunity Fund Scholarship; and the N-Vest Funds Award for Baseball.

ABIGAIL FERN TRANTHAM, daughter of Neal and Lesley Trantham, is the recipient of the Robert Taylor Scholarship; the Teacher Appreciation Scholarship; the Lincoln/Stoddard P.T.O. Scholarship; the Beatrice Area Retired School Personnel Scholarship; the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #1077 Scholarship; and a SLEBC “Future Leaders” Scholarship. From the University of Nebraska-Kearney, Abby will receive the Board of Regents Scholarship; the Honors Program Housing Scholarship; and the Honors Program Loper Scholarship. Abby has also earned the President’s Education Award

SAMUEL ELI WALLMAN, son of Craig and Tiffany Wallman, was chosen to receive the Harold R. Deitemeyer Scholarship.

CHRISTOPHER CLAYTON WATTS-MOORE, son of Heather Moore, is the winner of a Tonka Lanes/Blue Valley Shrine Scholarship; a Tonka Lanes/Beatrice Eagles Scholarship; and from Hastings College, Chris has earned the Ambassador Scholarship, a Trustee Honor Scholarship, an Instrumental Music Scholarship, and the Hastings College Award.

REMI DEANE WEISS, daughter of Frank and Donna Weiss, has been selected to receive the Francis and Hilda Howe Scholarship.

SOFE ANNA MARIE WINKLER, daughter of JoAnne Carrillo, is being awarded an American Legion Post #27, Lee Donovan Scholarship.

JORDAN R. ZHANG, son of Bob Zhang and Susan Wu, has been chosen for the Frances V. Fellwock Reed Scholarship. From the University of Nebraska-Omaha, Jordan earned a Regents Scholarship and the Scott Scholar Award. Jordan has also earned the President’s Education Award.