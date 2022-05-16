Beatrice High School students celebrate graduation

Beatrice seniors and their family and friends packed into the high school gym on Sunday for an hour-long graduation ceremony.

Draped in black gowns, the graduates strode into the gym in pairs to the time-honored tune, “Pomp and Circumstance.”

Six students delivered speeches during the afternoon ceremony. First, Drew Gleason, senior class president, welcomed the crowd. Then, Jaiden Coudeyras and Tagg DeBoer delivered what High School Principal Jason Sutter said was the first two-person speech at a graduation during his time. The speech mixed humor and sentimentality.

“Even though our academics have held importance in our lives, the memories we gained during our time at Beatrice will last us a lifetime,” Coudeyras said. “The eclipse, state championships, even elementary track and field days hold so much meaning.”

Raquel Moore gave a speech on hard work and humor.

“Overall, I would like to say that the amount of mornings that I spent dreading coming to school turned out to be some of the best days of my life,” Moore said. “This is the best reminder that, in life, sometimes it’s the things we don’t want to do the most that gives us the opportunity to have the greatest laughs.”

Taylor Oblinger delivered a speech titled “Tassel is Worth the Hassel,” discussing the grit she and her fellow classmates had at their time in Beatrice.

“No matter what, we will pursue our goals and dreams by using the skills and information we picked up from here,” Oblinger said.

Kalynn Jeardoe spoke about overcoming hardship, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have had to overcome so much in these last four years, and it has proven our resilience, perseverance, and determination,” Jeardoe said.

Sutter praised the achievements of the Class of 2022. The class had nine co-valedictorians, all earning perfect 4.0s. The class also earned $1.5 million in scholarships and took more than 1,000 hours of dual credit course work.

Sutter, mixing his words with the ideas he gleaned from Beatrice senior Trevor Reinke on Twitter, offered the class some parting wisdom.

“Class of 2022, you have set small goals to a bigger and better future starting your freshman year,” he said. “Those small goals have led and pushed you to this bigger goal of graduation… Remember to set small goals. Strive and stay disciplined to reach those goals, and make sure those goals connect to a much bigger goal. Give yourself the time and conduct the work that is needed for success even when you don’t want to. Remember that as you reach each goal, you are building a process for success... Be proud of your classmates, and be proud of yourselves.”

The senior class then lined up to receive their diplomas on stage.

The Class flower was the Orange Zinnia, and the class motto was “Cherish yesterday, live for today, reach for tomorrow.”

