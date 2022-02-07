Beatrice holds 11th annual speech meet

Speech meets require a bundle of little noticed sacrifices.

To host one, as Beatrice High School did on Saturday, a staff of dedicated coaches and volunteers must come together before sunrise. Speech meets mean giving up the comfort of Saturday mornings in bed for a fourth of the year.

For assistant speech coach and BHS theater teacher Emily Brumond, it’s her passion for the students and a few mugs of coffee that keep her going.

“The most rewarding part is seeing the progress kids make,” Brumond said. “A lot of times, they start out a little bit shaky. And then as they continue on, you can see them get more confident.”

Brumond said, with a something as pervasively frightening as public speaking, the confidence they gain can walk with them through the rest of their lives.

The effort speech students put into their craft is a little harder to see than from those bolting up a court or field. You can’t see sweat running down necks or faces turning red with exhaustion. They don’t have bruised knees or wear braces to guard their stress fractures. They keep it inside, under suits and dresses.

But their efforts are just as titanic, according to Beatrice head speech coach and math teacher Ed Ankrom.

“These kids put in so much work,” Ankrom said. “They become more confident and learn how to navigate on their own… They have to get organized and motivate themselves.”

Speech is often a one-person event, but Beatrice also runs two Oral Interpretations of Drama, or OIDs. An OID is a kind of mini play up to 15 minutes long, where an ensemble of students act out the script inside their small black binders.

BHS senior Brayden Vanover is one of the 150 students from 16 schools who participated in the meet. His main event is OID right now, though he said he may pick up a duet as the season goes on.

He participated in an OID with two other students, junior Isabella Rios and sophomore Sean Hayden. The OID they performed was a comedy in which Vanover’s character comes into a store to purchase a DVD. He only has cash, much to the chagrin of the young, stereotypically Gen Z clerk. The situation escalates to a bout of humorous insults between the two and the manager.

Vanover said it’s his first year in speech, and he’s enjoyed it a lot so far.

“I try to have fun with everything I do,” Vanover said. “I love getting to act. And I love getting to interact with all the people here.”

Each event is scored and judged, an aspect of speech Vanover said he appreciates.

“I feel like the more criticism you get, the more you can improve,” he said.

Speech involves a team sweepstakes, where point totals across all student participants get added up. Freeman High School won the runner-up trophy, and Auburn High School won the championship trophy. Diller-Odell High School took third place.

