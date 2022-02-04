Beatrice holds Chocolate Lovers Extravaganza

Main Street Beatrice invites community members to enjoy mouthfuls of chocolate while also stimulating the local economy.

On Saturday, Feb. 5, Main Street is hosting its 12th annual Chocolate Lovers’ Shopping Day Extravaganza. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Morgan Fox, Main Street’s new marketing and events coordinator, said the event will feature 26 businesses, which will provide participants with free chocolate during their stop.

“I know a lot of [the chocolates] are being homemade,” Fox said. “So not just pre-packaged stuff. There’s a lot of love that is coming from our downtown businesses in putting in this extra time and effort into these homemade chocolates.”

Fox has worked for Main Street for almost a full month now and said she’s enjoyed exploring Beatrice’s downtown businesses.

“My favorite part of the job so far has been the ability to just go into our local downtown businesses and see all the amazing things that they’ve have here,” she said. “I just don’t think people realize what we have in our own backyard.”

Fox said the Chocolate Extravaganza is about showing those special, backyard spots to residents who might not normally visit them.

“This event is a lot about getting people through the doors of our downtown businesses so they can have the exact same experience I had where I walked in and I go, ‘Oh my gosh, I can’t believe this is here,'" she said.

It’s free to join in the festivities, though Main Street is limiting the experience to the first 200 participants, who must be 21 and older.

“You don’t have to pay anything to participate,” Fox said. “You’re going to come down to 620 Court Street at Vintage Venue and register with us at Main Street. We’re going to give you a bag that’s got some fliers, some coupons, some information. And we’ll give you a map with all the stops on it and their addresses. We’ll also give you a punch card with all of our participating businesses. And then you go to each of those stops, and they have their own unique stamper. They stamp your card, and you get free chocolate.”

Participants can return their stamped cards by 3:00 p.m. If they have all 26 stamps, their card will get entered into a drawing for prizes.

Individuals interested in the event can call Main Street Beatrice at 402-223-3244 for more information.

