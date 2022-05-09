Beatrice holds Clean City Event

From before sunrise well into Monday’s sweltering afternoon, City crews wheeled around Beatrice, tossing large items into trucks for the 2022 Clean City Event.

Beatrice Street and Landfill Superintendent Jason Moore said the event has been a staple in the community since 1989.

“It’s a super program,” Moore said. “We’ve had it around for a long time… It’s really great when you have a program this that lasts this long and adapts with the time.”

The Clean City Event allows residents to get rid of bulky items like old chairs and appliances. Crews stop by registered addresses and collect those items between Monday and Wednesday.

“It gives everybody a chance to get rid of their large items,” he said. “They don’t have to pay the landfill fees. And they get to clean out their homes.”

The event, a kind of spring cleaning for the City, came at what felt like the middle of summer.

Moore said registration ended on Friday with around 60% of the numbers the event normally sees. In the past, Moore said the event regularly drew 1,100 to 1,250 registrants. This year the number hovered just over 700 at the end of the registration period.

Moore said he isn’t worried about the sudden drop. On one hand, there’s ultimately a finite amount of large, trash-seeking items in a community, Moore said.

“Our numbers are down across the board,” he said, “but you’d like to think that the longer you have this program, that sooner or later, you’re going to run out of things that needs to be put out.”

On the other hand, Moore said him and the event organizers handled registration differently this year. Registration had Friday as a hard deadline.

“This is the first year we stopped accepting addresses before the day-of,” he said.

Moore said last-minute registration made a headache out of organizing the event in previous years.

“We’ll see how this goes,” he said. “So far, I haven’t heard any complaints.”

Participants in the 2022 Clean City Event should have their items out before 6 a.m., Moore said. They should also place their items in front of the numbered address.

There is a list of acceptable and unacceptable items on the City’s website. Acceptable items include large appliances, furniture and exercise equipment. Unacceptable items include brush, logs, tires and construction materials.

Mattresses and box springs will not be collected at the curb. Residents may dispose of mattresses and box springs at the City Compost Site free of charge during the three days of the Clean City Event.

The 2022 Clean City Event will run around Hoyle's Trailer Park and all addresses west of 6th Street on Tuesday and around addresses south of Court Street, east of 6th Street and east of 19th Street on Wednesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0