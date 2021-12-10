Beatrice hospital braces for largest COVID-19 spike of the year

Beatrice Community Hospital staff are preparing four additional negative air pressure rooms for COVID-19 patients, which will bring the hospital’s total to 12.

Tasha Hesman, BCH chief nursing officer, said this action stems from a recent increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalization in the community.

“We did see a spike in numbers in November right around the holidays and right after the holidays,” Hesman said. “And usually what we see after that, about 10-14 days later, we see an increase in hospitalizations. And that’s what we’re seeing right now.”

According to Hesman and Diane Vicars, BCH senior executive for marketing communications, this November spike brought the highest number of hospitalizations since COVID-19’s peak in Beatrice last November.

“Last November, we had 14-16 COVID patients a day,” Vicars said. “And then it started going down, and over the summer, it got really quiet COVID patient-wise.”

Hesman said the numbers started rising steadily in the fall until they doubled in November.

“When we say that it doubled, we are still at about half of what we saw last November,” Vicars said.

This week, the number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 hovered around a steady seven to eight each day, Hesman said.

The eight beds in the hospital’s COVID wing will increase to 12, an attempt to stay ahead of the spike, according to Hesman.

“Everything we learned last year really came to benefit and help us this year,” she said. “As we came around to it, we were able to plan and prep a little bit more a little quicker. We were able to plan ahead.”

Hesman said the pandemic has complicated the process of moving patients with specific needs to larger, metropolitan hospitals, which she said suffer from the crunch of COVID-19 at a larger scale. She said BCH will continue to manage patients with and without the virus.

“We still continue to care for everyone who comes through our doors,” she said.

Hesman said, to her knowledge, the hospital isn’t treating any patients with the Omicron variant now but said members of the hospital staff are closely monitoring news on the variant.

“The thing with Omicron is it’s still very new, and very little information is out about it,” she said. “That is one that we’re very much just watching and working with our public health district to make sure we’re well educated and well prepared. We’ll make changes and preparations as that information evolves."

Hesman and Vicars expressed surety in the hospital staff’s ability to address the spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

“We’re confident that we can manage what we’re seeing right now,” Vicars said.

They also said, as the numbers climb, people should educate themselves and take the health precautions that suit their needs.

“We do support the vaccine,” Hesman said. “There are multiple avenues through our primary care clinic, through our immunization clinic, offering all the vaccines and boosters.”

