Beatrice hospital to add new medical office building

Nearing the 10th anniversary at its current location, Beatrice Community Hospital plans to expand its primary campus with a new medical office building.

The new Beatrice Family and Internal Medicine office building will consolidate the primary care providers in the Gage County Medical Clinic, Beatrice Medical Center and the Beatrice Family and Internal Medicine Clinic into one location. Hospital CEO Rick Haraldson said the addition has been a long time coming.

“Conversations have been going on for about three years,” Haraldson said. “But the board finally made decision at their meeting on Jan. 25… I think there was always a want to bring those medical services on to one campus. Just timing and how it worked, I think nobody knew exactly what that was… This will take three separate primary care clinics and put it into one clinic. With that, we gain some of those efficiencies of having everyone in one place.”

The hospital has the $13.3 million needed to pay for the 22,450 square foot project, which will start breaking ground in March. Trusty said he expects the project to take around 15 months, so construction will likely finish by the summer of 2023.

The hospital is contracting Altus Architectural Studios of Omaha and Caspers/Sampson Construction Joint Venture, the same firms that designed and built the hospital building ten years ago.

Senior Executive for Clinic Services Eric Trusty said the new space, which will be attached to the north side of the main hospital building, will move the hospital and community in a good direction.

“I think this integration is really that next step,” Trusty said. “It brings that entire primary care service line onto this campus into this building. It brings everyone together. When we’re looking at the community, it helps increase access.”

The new office building will have curbside access and handicap accessible entrances on its east and west sides. The Beatrice Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Clinic will be relocated from the second floor of the hospital to the main level, nearer to the medical office building. Trusty said this will help expand access.

Trusty and Haraldson said growth at the BCH is a good sign for the future of Beatrice.

“Everybody will need healthcare, but you don’t always need it at the same time,” Haraldson said. “And so when you get these things … it just gets it back to the front of mind of people that we have the ability to take care of you here. You do not have to drive up to Lincoln or over Omaha. We have the facilities. We have the expertise to manage that… This is the community’s hospital, and we want to be here for the long term.”

BCH will celebrate the 10th anniversary of its first patient day on Feb. 15.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0