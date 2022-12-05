Beatrice hosts a full day of holiday activity

Beatrice may not yet own the moniker 'Christmas City' but for at least one day the town was transformed into a holiday wonderland.

For nearly 12 consecutive hours on Saturday, several local groups and businesses combined efforts to give families a plethora of Christmas-related activities.

The day started as Beatrice Community Preschool hosted an opportunity for families to have breakfast, do craft activities, decorate a cookie and meet the Grinch and Santa.

“Teachers, paras and staff from the preschool worked with Blue Valley Head Start," said Sarah Bartlett, a teacher at the school. "We also had the Beatrice High School Key Club help with crafts. The Early Risers Kiwanis Club served a pancake breakfast for families too.“

Missy Timmerman said this is the seventh year the preschool has hosted the event.

“It all started with a parent saying they couldn’t get tickets to see Santa in Lincoln. They asked if we could do this,” Timmerman said.

Just 30 minutes into the event 214 people had already visited.

“Every year it’s grown,” Bartlett said.

Later in the morning, the Beatrice Public Library was open for families and children to decorate and assemble a Santa’s workshop building.

Tyler Milke, with Beatrice Public Library, said he used some of the equipment available in the Makerspace to design and cut the Santa’s workshop craft. Approximately 100 children participated in the activity.

Early in the afternoon, the line of families waiting to ride on Santa’s sleigh at the Beatrice Fire Station wound through the bay area. Children took turns riding in the back of a fire truck with Santa in the front seat.

Michael Sothan, Director of Main Street Beatrice, said he estimated approximately 750 people attended the sleigh rides. A little more than half of those were children.

The first showing of "The Grinch" at the Beatrice Movies sold out and the second was well attended.

Shortly after 3 p.m., families started standing in line for an opportunity to meet and pet Santa’s reindeer, Dasher and Dixon, in front of the Carnegie Building.

Many people also viewed the live nativity scene in front of First Presbyterian Church located less than 100 yards away.

Nearby hot chocolate stands manned by volunteer groups helped keep excited youngsters and their families warm during the wait.

Angie Bruna, Director of Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce, said it was a full day of activities.

“We’ve had several out-of-town visitors call or stop by the office and ask where they should stay or eat. Some wanted a schedule of events and other things they could do while they were in town.”

Bruna said there were many volunteer hours that have been put into planning and hosting the day’s activities.

“This was really a grass-roots effort of volunteers to bring the spirit of Christmas to Beatrice,” she said.

The final event of the day was the Chamber's 8th annual Lighted Christmas Parade. As thousands of spectators lined along Fifth Street before the parade, those near to the Carnegie Building were treated to holiday music. Groups of carolers from St. Joseph Catholic Church sang Christmas songs. A group of instrumentalists including Jeff Davis and his daughters also entertained the crowd with violins.

The Beatrice Community Band provided instrumental music following the parade.

Thousands of community members braved the cold to watch the 8th annual parade. With 33 entries, it was the largest since the event started.

The Beatrice Police Department led the creatively decorated entries of city trucks, a fire engine, several businesses and community organizations. Santa was at the end of the parade on the back of a classic convertible Ford Mustang.

Several families with children made their way through a lighted "Candy Cane Lane" in front of the Carnegie Building for an opportunity to visit with Santa and collect a photo with him after the parade.

Megan Bartz, Gage County Tourism Director, said holiday festivities continue throughout December with the Fantasy of Trees at the mall and voting on the Chamber of Commerce Facebook page for lighted displays. A map of lighted displays around Beatrice is available at the chamber office.

“It’s been absolutely fabulous day for the community,” Bruna said.