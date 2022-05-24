Beatrice Humane Society Board welcomes new leader

Gina Heckey has always loved animals.

Heckey, who works as senior executive for the Foundation at Beatrice Community Hospital, got her start in non-profits at an early age.

“I tell a story when I’m meeting many people about how philanthropy is kind of in my blood,” Heckey said. “Growing up, my mom was big into fundraising and volunteering. And she was actually the volunteer coordinator for our humane society in Greely, Colorado. So I was volunteering at humane societies when I was very young.”

Now, Heckey has come full circle with her appointment as chair of the six-member Beatrice Humane Society Board at the beginning of 2022.

“Anyone who’s spent any time with Gina will know she’s an animal lover,” Carlee Fiddes, shelter manager, said. “If you look at her watch face right now, it’s her dog.”

Heckey said she is brining that love of animals and her experience in non-profit fundraising—with a career that put her in the same Montana hospital as BCH CEO Rick Haraldson—to fore in her Board leadership.

Heckey just weeks ago graduated from the Lily School of Philanthropy with a masters in philanthropic studies. She said the Humane Society is on the right course and blooming into an influential organization in Beatrice.

Fiddes said the Humane Society has come a long way in recent years.

“We used to be a more rag-tag city shelter,” she said. “We used to have a machine shop downtown that we were gifted to become the shelter… That was what this organization started out as. It was born out of necessity. And we’ve grown into this really amazing non-profit that has so much more to offer than just sheltering those strays. To actually be able to be a no-kill shelter and be a champion voice for animals here in the community.”

Heckey said the non-profit, which employs seven staff members and works with dozens of volunteers, need only stay the course.

“We really did use to be a charity that was wholly dependent on our partnership with the City and the County,” she said. “And it was not a decision that we made to say, ‘Oh, we need to do bigger things.’ The community started investing more in this organization… So the community really grew the organization for us. And now really all we have to do is be good stewards of that and show them that we’ve been able to build off all that and create a really partnership-driven, professional-driven persona.”

Heckey said the Humane Society should continue to grow its partnerships with aspects of the community.

“Our first goal is always to take care of all the animals in this community,” Heckey said. “This community is it for us. On the other hand, we have the capacity and the knowledge and the professionalism to be able to help make so much more of an impact than even that. So doing that always with the understanding that our community comes first.”

Fiddes said she is confident Heckey is the right person to lead the Board.

Heckey moved to Beatrice in 2019, and in those short three years, she's left fingerprints of her passion for community development across the town.

“In a small towns, it takes a long time to become a local,” she said. “I’m probably not see as a local yet… Our board is made up of people who have been working with this organization for years. So while I seem kind of new, everything that I do and everything that this board will do is driven toward the longevity of the Humane Society. And really, how we can make this community a better place.”

