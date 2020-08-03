Beatrice Humane Society cancels annual fundraiser due to COVID-19 concerns

When COVID-19 cases were first confirmed in Gage County, the shelter moved to primarily foster-based care to help slow the spread. Now, Fiddes said the shelter is back to relatively normal operations, but doing intakes and adoptions by appointment only, limiting the number of people in the shelter’s lobby, and having staff and volunteers wear masks.

Fiddes estimated that the shelter’s seen a slight increase of animal intakes this year, and hypothesized that the shelter would see roughly the same number of adoptions as last year.

“We’ve trained dog adopters to look online, find somebody that they love and come meet them,” Fiddes explained. "But our cat adopters, we pretty much encourage people to come spend time with them, fall in love with them and bring them home that way. Well, the challenging part is the ‘let’s just go hang out at the shelter for the afternoon’ isn’t happening. We’re getting a lot less of those…I think it’s just changed. I suspect that we’re probably going to finish 2020 with pretty close to the same numbers we had last year, but it’s just going to be a different population we’ve helped this year."

Fiddes said more information about the fundraiser will be posted on the “Beatrice Humane Society” Facebook page in the coming weeks.

More information about volunteering, donating and adopting can be found at beatricehumanesociety.org/

