Beatrice Humane Society cancels annual fundraiser due to COVID-19 concerns

After initial plans to postpone the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Beatrice Humane Society has ultimately decided to cancel its annual fundraiser, “Paws-itively Desserts and More.”
This would have been the 18th annual dessert event, and is the Humane Society’s largest fundraising effort each year, bringing in $35,000 - $40,000 that goes to aid the shelter and the animals it serves.
“Many of our volunteers, board members and donors fall into the categories of people who should be most concerned about COVID-19,” shelter manager Carlee Fiddes said. "Asking them to give up their health in order to come and support our organization wasn’t something that we were willing to do."
Fiddes said she hopes they’ll be able to hold the fundraiser next year, but that in the meantime the shelter and its animals are still in need. As a result, the items already donated for the event will be auctioned off online from August 14-16. Items include gift certificates, a dog DNA kit and a football signed by the three Nebraska Husker Heisman Trophy winners.
“Honestly, since people don’t have to purchase a ticket to participate, we’re actually kind of hoping it allows the people that previously wouldn’t have attended, lived too far away…we’re hoping this gives them a way to be able to participate and help support our organization, as well,” Fiddes said.
When COVID-19 cases were first confirmed in Gage County, the shelter moved to primarily foster-based care to help slow the spread. Now, Fiddes said the shelter is back to relatively normal operations, but doing intakes and adoptions by appointment only, limiting the number of people in the shelter’s lobby, and having staff and volunteers wear masks.
Fiddes estimated that the shelter’s seen a slight increase of animal intakes this year, and hypothesized that the shelter would see roughly the same number of adoptions as last year.
“We’ve trained dog adopters to look online, find somebody that they love and come meet them,” Fiddes explained. "But our cat adopters, we pretty much encourage people to come spend time with them, fall in love with them and bring them home that way. Well, the challenging part is the ‘let’s just go hang out at the shelter for the afternoon’ isn’t happening. We’re getting a lot less of those…I think it’s just changed. I suspect that we’re probably going to finish 2020 with pretty close to the same numbers we had last year, but it’s just going to be a different population we’ve helped this year."
Fiddes said more information about the fundraiser will be posted on the “Beatrice Humane Society” Facebook page in the coming weeks.
More information about volunteering, donating and adopting can be found at beatricehumanesociety.org/
