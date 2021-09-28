Beatrice Humane Society discusses need for spay and neuter clinic

Beatrice Fire and Rescue’s current office space could be used as a veterinarian clinic to spay and neuter cats and dogs.
Members of the Beatrice Humane Society proposed the project during the city council work session Monday evening, asking the city to cover the nearly $19,000 of desired renovations.
Shelter Director Carlee Fiddes explained that due to COVID-19, Kansas State University’s veterinary program is providing less spay and neuters for their animals, which is keeping them in the shelter longer. She said they’ve asked Dr. Julie Knoerzer at Oakview Veterinary Clinic and Dr. Bob Baxa at the Beatrice Animal Hospital to provide more of those services, which they were already doing at a discounted price, and that they’ve reached capacity there, too.
“We’re going as far as the Capital Humane Society up in Lincoln. We’ll help them with an animal, but in exchange they’re doing surgeries for us,” Fiddes said. “This is absolutely a straight barter system at this point in time, trying to get our animals taken care of so they can make it to adoption with the resources that we currently have. It does mean that at one point in time in January, we went up to Omaha and back seven consecutive business days…That is a huge challenge for an organization like ours, to be able to spend that much time on the road just to get animals spayed and neutered. Again, we’re committed to taking care of those animals and continuing to be the no-kill shelter that we have as a community developed, but it’s also not sustainable for the future.”
Fiddes said that their rescue partners across the country are facing similar issues, and that having their own veterinary clinic would help if something changes with K-State or the local veterinarians in the future.
The plan address the city’s issue with feral cats. Part of the shelter’s proposal asked the city to revise city code so that they could trap, neuter and release stray cats. This involves vaccinating, microchipping and ear chipping them, providing a database for the city should someone get bitten, then the shelter can see when their last rabies vaccine was.
Fiddes said the clinic could also be an option for low-income members of the community that can’t otherwise afford to spay and neuter their pets. She said currently, those animals or their offspring get surrendered to the shelter.
“So this is kind of starting to solve all those problems at the base-level, instead of just treating the side-effects of the problem, which is the pet overpopulation that we see at the shelter coming in as strays…The way that we kind of have it set up is that each one of those segments is going to take about a quarter of the total animals being seen through this clinic,” Fiddes said. “It’s going to be a quarter shelter animals, a quarter Trap Neuter Release, which would be feral cats, a quarter owned animals with low-income owners, and then a quarter would be our rescue partners.”
Fiddes said that she wishes the Humane Society could add the clinic to their shelter, but that they’re already utilizing the entire space. She said the three office spaces at the auditoriums could be used as a surgery suite, a recovery suite and a reception area, and that they would not house animals there overnight or do any kind of hospitalizations.
The proposal asked for $18,951 in renovation costs, paying for the utilities in that space, and a five year commitment.
Fiddes said five years would provide time to show the impact and need in the community. She said after that, the shelter could see if the auditorium is the best place for the clinic, or if they should build on to the shelter or buy another property in town.
“First of all, appreciate what the Humane Society board does, and your passion, and everything else that you do that provides a service to our community,” Mayor Stan Wirth said. “What percent increase of surgeries do you think you will be doing at K-State versus hometown?”
“Where do we see us in another five years? I can easily see us probably 50% over where we’re at now, if I have the surgical space, and if I knew that our veterinarian team could handle it and that,” Fiddes said.
Board member Gary Barnard asked if the shelter had plans for expansion when they built their current $1.3 million building.
John Rypma, the Humane Society’s board chairman, said they never visualized this kind of growth. He said they’re taking in two or three times the amount of animals than they were when the shelter was built in 2017.
Fiddes noted that building an addition to the shelter would be way more costly than having the clinic in the auditorium.
“The city is giving you $30,000 a year, the county is giving you $17,000,” Barnard said. “So how does that beak down percentage-wise for animals that come in within the county but outside the city limits, compared to what we do inside the city limits?”
Fiddes said in 2020, the shelter took in 384 strays from within Beatrice city limits that were ultimately not returned to their owners and stayed at the shelter for combined 17,338 days.
If the animal is returned to their owner, the shelter charges them $15 per day they stayed there. If the city paid for the all the unclaimed strays in 2020, it would have cost them roughly $260,070.
“And the biggest thing that keeps them in our shelter longer is the fact that I have to wait every two weeks for surgery, or sometimes even longer,” Fiddes said. “If I have a stray cat that comes in tomorrow, my surgery spots for this week and next week are booked, so we’re looking at about three weeks out for surgery.”
“We have not asked the county for any more money for two years, primarily because they’ve got the Beatrice 6,” Rypma said. “But as soon as that thing starts to conclude, we intend to ask them for more.”
“They have money, they can put it forward,” board member Tim Fralin said. “Beatrice 6 is a whole different deal taken care of. If they say they don’t have money, they’re lying to you, and I’ll tell that to their face, because that’s just a point of fact.”
Fiddes noted that animals coming in from the county is much lower than the city, with 89 and 384, respectively. She said from the county, a majority of animals are coming from Wymore.
“They’ve approached us, and they would like to work on us with this, but right now we don’t have a solution to offer them, because we don’t have any more capacity for spays or neuters. But the city does want to sign a contract with us,” Humane Society Board member Deanne Caspers-Moon said.
Board member Bob Morgan asked how the shelter plans to measure the clinic’s impact on the city’s feral cat population.
Rypma said Lincoln has had success implementing the exact same program.
“We’re going to be able to show that those numbers are going down, because we’re going to have less unaltered outdoor cats roaming our towns,” Fiddes said. “Hopefully, we’re going to show less cats being hit by cars, less animal control calls, less police officers having to take time out of their day on a Sunday to bring us in a dog that’s running across the street. If we can start getting these dogs microchipped and spayed and neutered, licensed better and all of those things, we’re going to be able to make some real impacts there, as well.”
“It appears to me that this is more than a five year program, it is an ongoing program, and one that you need to continue whether or not things slow down,” Wirth said. “We would hope that they slow down after year five, but it just appears to me that for a small amount of money, you’re offering a service that I think everybody is really looking for because of all of the feral cats that we have today. Once they’re spayed and neutered, the population is going to go down, and I think that is extremely important for what we see running around our community today.”
City administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said both city and non-city personnel have requested to use the apparatus bay area of the city auditorium, but the Humane Society is the only one to request the office space. He said he doesn’t anticipate utility costs being much.
“It seems to me that now we’re taking care of the city, we’re taking care of the county, we’re taking care of the state, we’re taking care of the regional, and it’s all coming out of our pocket,” board member Rich Kerr said.
Fiddes said that the shelter hasn’t asked for additional taxpayer money since moving to their current location, and that they’ve still been able to provide more services since then. She said the shelter is focused on Beatrice first, Gage County second, and outside organizations based on available space and resources.
“We will go down that road, but the first piece for us to be able to go down that road is to have a solution,” Fiddes said. “I can’t ask the city members of Odell to pay the renovation costs on a city building for Beatrice, so that’s really why we are coming to you, because this is a Beatrice solution. But you guys are getting the added benefit of anybody coming to town for these services is going to be using our gas stations and eateries and things like that while they’re waiting for their animals to be taken care of, so you do get some benefit in the city from this, as well.”
During the public comment portion of the meeting, Ashley Mason asked the shelter to clarify what the clinic would be used for.
Fiddes said it will be strictly spays and neuters unless a veterinarian refers something else, at which point they could look into it. She said the goal is to not compete with area veterinarians.
Jennifer Glaesemann, a veterinarian at Blue Valley Veterinary Clinic, which shares a driveway with the shelter at their Beatrice location, said she’s concerned with the low-income portion of the plan affecting her revenue.
“Part of their plan says that after they get these pets spayed and neutered, that they’re going to come in for veterinary care in the future. My question is how is that going to be possible, because they’re already having a hard time affording the spay and neuters now. So if we’re going to have to increase our prices for additional services, how are they going to be able to afford those increased prices of services in the future?” Glaesemann said.
“What you haven’t addressed is that there were people that couldn’t access that before, that are now able to access that, and down the road five years from now, may be able to save enough to do that,” Fiddes said. “And if they don’t, we still got five more years of life in those animals, that they wouldn’t have gotten if they’d been hit by a car because they’ve been running in the street chasing tail. There’s still an added benefit of the animals being alive until they have those additional problems that aren’t being addressed.”
Fiddes said that Dr. Julie Knoerzer does not feel the same way about this proposal as Dr. Jennifer Glaesemann does, but was not able to attend the meeting. She said Knoerzer plans to write a letter to the city council, so they can see an alternative side to the issue.
The council did not vote on the proposal at the meeting.