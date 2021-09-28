Beatrice Humane Society discusses need for spay and neuter clinic

“We will go down that road, but the first piece for us to be able to go down that road is to have a solution,” Fiddes said. “I can’t ask the city members of Odell to pay the renovation costs on a city building for Beatrice, so that’s really why we are coming to you, because this is a Beatrice solution. But you guys are getting the added benefit of anybody coming to town for these services is going to be using our gas stations and eateries and things like that while they’re waiting for their animals to be taken care of, so you do get some benefit in the city from this, as well.”

During the public comment portion of the meeting, Ashley Mason asked the shelter to clarify what the clinic would be used for.

Fiddes said it will be strictly spays and neuters unless a veterinarian refers something else, at which point they could look into it. She said the goal is to not compete with area veterinarians.

Jennifer Glaesemann, a veterinarian at Blue Valley Veterinary Clinic, which shares a driveway with the shelter at their Beatrice location, said she’s concerned with the low-income portion of the plan affecting her revenue.