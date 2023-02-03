The Beatrice Humane Society completed its annual report with positive results for the animals in the community.

Director Carlee Fiddes said the impact of the work they do at the shelter is beyond the number of adoptions.

“Impact is also seen in the number of animals we are able to help and the number of animals we are able to reunite with their families,” she said. “I feel like that is even more important than the adoptions.”

During 2022 the shelter had 1200 adoptions which is a slight increase to the previous year.

“For a town our size, it is almost heard of. What we are doing here is really special.”

Fiddes said the return to owner percentage at the shelter continues to increase. Across the country that percentage is very low and typically far under 50%. She said that for most rescue partners there is less than 10% of stray animals are returned to their owners, but the Beatrice Humane Society was proud to report a 68.2% return.

“That is huge, and several things have played a part in this.”

She noted that they have a quick return to responsible owners. If owners come to the shelter within two hours of the animal arriving, they don’t have to pay any of the fees.

“Fees are sometimes prohibitive for some owners, and it doesn’t equate to how much they love their animals.”

The shelter has also worked hard on a microchip campaign and plans to increase efforts in 2023.

“We know that microchips are the best way to get animals' home," she siad. "It allows us to use our resources to animals that don’t have a family.”

Microchips can be done at the Beatrice Humane Society for $25 with an additional discount for strays that have come into the shelter. A veterinarian can also do a microchip.

A microchip is about the size of a grain of rice and inserted with a needle between the animals' shoulder blades. The number is registered in a database which includes the owner's contact information.

Fiddes noted that another change to the shelter is in the dog adoption program. People wanting to adopt a dog are asked to review photos and schedule an appointment to meet the animal. She said they had started the procedure with Covid, but found there are less returns on adopted dogs.

“We’re also really hoping to bring our community back into the shelter,” she said. “We’re looking at opening our doors again and looking for volunteers.”

She noted there are a variety of jobs that need to be done including things people can do from their own home.

“We continue to be a no kill shelter. Last year we had a live release rate of 96.7%. What that means is that we’re making the right decisions for every animal in front of us. We want to help every animal that we can.”