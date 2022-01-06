Beatrice Humane Society sets new record for pet adoptions

The Beatrice Humane Society set records in 2020 when it adopted out more than 1,000 animals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

And while many shelters in the nation faced decreased adoption numbers in 2021, Beatrice’s shelter once again set a new record with nearly 1,200 pets adopted.

“We got really close,” Shelter Director Carlee Fiddes said. “We ended the year with 1,195. It was one of those things where we kept getting closer and closer to 1,200 and I was like, 'are we going to make it?' We just kept inching closer, and we had an amazing adoption month in December. We had 136 adoptions in December, which is a record-breaking month for us. To be able to put that many animals into homes for the holidays was a huge accomplishment.”

In 2020, 1,060 animals were adopted.

Of the 1,195 animals adopted in 2021, 852 were cats, 336 were dogs and the remaining were other animals, such as gerbils and a domesticated rat.

Fiddes said a major factor in the cat adoptions is an agreement with PetSmart in Lincoln, which helps find homes for many of the cats at the Beatrice shelter.

“They have seven-day adoption centers, so we house pets up there and did 601 adoptions out of PetSmart,” she said. “That’s the reason we can save as many cat lives as we do. If we didn’t have that PetSmart option, we wouldn’t be able to have enough outcomes for the number of intakes that we have. It’s a really cool program that we have access to that allows us to be able to expand our life saving."

Fiddes said around 250 cats were adopted directly out of the shelter last year, compared to a yearly intake of around 400.

She added it was surprising to see such a high adoption figure in 2021 after a monumental year for the shelter in 2020.

“Last year we were at 1,060 and we thought that was an amazing year because across the country during COVID, adoptions went up,” she said. “People were staying home, they were fostering, adopting and falling in love. This year nationwide those numbers haven’t stayed the same. Adoptions have dropped and intakes have increased. For us to still push that adoption number up, we were still able to maintain our no-kill mission.”

Fiddes said in 2021, 27 animals were euthanized, all for health or extreme behavioral reasons.

Last year was an unusual one for the shelter, as it was largely locked down to the public due to the pandemic.

A key change was that the public was no longer allowed in the dog kennels. Fiddes said an unexpected outcome was that closing the kennels resulted in more dogs being adopted.

“We did something different this year as a result of COVID, we closed down our dog kennels to the public,” she said. “That was a natural COVID thing. We did appointments, we did masks, we did all those things. What we found when we did that was our dogs loved it. Our dogs despise having people walk in their kennels all day long. They bark, they jump, they rile themselves up, and people weren’t getting a good interaction with them. They weren’t really learning about the dog.

“During COVID and after we drove people to our website. They’re coming in with something in mind and when they get here our adoption counselors can help them meet the dog. By focusing on their personalities, their placements are better. We’re getting more adoptions finalized and less returns coming back. It’s really an all around win-win situation.”

Fiddes said in 2021 there were around 100 more dog adoptions than the previous year, and it’s yet to be determined if the kennels will ever be reopened the public.

While adoptions have increased, one number has fallen sharply in the last two years, the number of volunteers.

“We’ve started budding it back, but we are definitely not to our pre-COVID levels,” Fiddes said. “That is certainly something that as we help more and more animals, we are going to need to figure out how to reincorporate volunteers, but do so safely.”

She added some volunteer work can be done from the home, including organizing events and mailing letters and thank you cards. More information about volunteering can be found on the shelter’s website at www.beatricehumanesociety.org.

