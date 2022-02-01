Beatrice laundromat sold to new owner

A laundromat in Beatrice changed hands this month after nearly three decades.

Soap Opera, at 1623 Court St. opened for business 27 years ago. The laundromat was started by Jay and Brenda Carnes as a side business.

“We both held full time jobs,” Brenda said. “He worked at Agrium and I was teaching at St Paul Lutheran school here in town. Our thinking was that when my husband would retire that he would need something to tinker with. He was very mechanical and so we thought it would be a nice retirement income for us. He passed away and didn’t have a chance to do that.”

Jay passed away around three years ago, and Brenda recently sold Soap Opera to Stacy Leners.

“I worked with Jay, and Brenda was a teacher for a couple of my kids,” Leners said. “This was an opportunity that presented itself. I travel a lot with my job now, so there’s not a lot of community stuff that I get to do. I wanted to get back to Beatrice and connect a little bit. Then it will be my retirement plan also.”

Leners works for Union Pacific Railroad, and said he’s happy the business will continue operating in Beatrice.

In addition to laundry service, Soap Opera is a satellite location for drycleaning where people can drop items off that are then taken to Hangers in Lincoln where they’re cleaned and returned. The business also offers a dropoff laundry service and an after hours drop box for customers who need it.

Brenda said even though her husband isn’t around to see the business change hands, she’s confident he would be happy to see Leners taking over.

“He would have felt very comfortable with Stacy taking over,” Brenda said. “We looked at many different kinds of businesses and I’m glad we went into a service business rather than a retail or restaurant business because you either need a laundromat or you don’t. Starting a business in southeast Nebraska is not the easiest thing to do, with acquiring your customer base and earning the trust of the people. We just always tried to be good people to work with, not only for customers, but also our employees.”

