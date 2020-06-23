Beatrice librarians discuss summer reading program activities

From “Snow White” to “Through the Looking-Glass, and What Alice Found There” and even the Harry Potter series, many children’s stories feature mirrors. The latest installation in Beatrice Public Library’s Vette Cultural Arts Center is allowing people to reflect on those stories, as well as imagine their own.
“It’s kind of fascinating to me what people bring with them when they’re doing something as simple as looking in a mirror,” library director Laureen Riedesel said.
Riedesel shared that one of the pieces, a kitschy, 1950s-style mirror involving a painted flamingo surrounded by greenery, simply reminded her of the retro style of her childhood. But when her granddaughter saw the same piece, Riedesel said she was excited to be reflected in the piece with the flamingo.
The installation is also a part of the 2020 national summer reading program theme “Imagine Your Story”.
Riedesel said the theme was more intended for fantasy and fairy tales, but that it also allows people to imagine themselves in the future and the tales they want to experience.
New additions to the reading program this year include adults being able to participate, and reading can be tracked through the “Reader Zone” app, using the library’s reading code: plmh2.
The reading challenges depend on the individuals’ age. Preschool aged children can be read to for 15 minutes, beginning readers can read five easy reader books, third through fifth grade students can read five chapters a week, and adults can read for 1,000 minutes.
Youth services librarian Joanne Neemann explained that students between the fifth grade and age 18 can decide which of those challenges to complete, then inform her which prize they’d like.
The reading program ends July 31. The children who complete the reading program get a day pass to the Beatrice Big Blue Water Park, and the adults are entered into a drawing for a reading-themed coffee mug.
This month was also cause for several celebrations at the library, as they returned to regular hours after doing roughly two months of curbside pickup during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. June 16 was also the 147th anniversary of being founded by suffragette Clara B. Colby and the 127th anniversary of becoming a city department.
Riedesel and Neemann both said the coronavirus continues to impact library events and activities. The weekly story time held on Wednesdays has been moved to 11a.m., and is available through Zoom. Currently, 25 people can attend story time in person and sit with their families, which are socially distanced from each other.
Another social distance-appropriate activity is StoryWalk at Riverside Park, which will feature the book “Toll Bridge Troll” by Patricia Wolff for the remainder of the summer.
Gage County Extension Office will also be holding learning programs at the library on Wednesdays at 2p.m., starting on July 1. The sessions will be on spider myths, weather, breakfast and germs, taught by extension educators Jacie Milius and Nicole Stoner, and Gage County 4-H assistant Jane Esau.
The programs will be first come first serve until reaching the capacity suggested by the latest Directed Health Measure.
Esau said the programs are geared towards third through sixth grade students, but that all ages are welcome to participate.
“We’ve been involved for a couple years with this, networking with the library. We always love to network with the community,” Esau said. “Just a fun thing to help provide some education, some hands-on opportunities.”
