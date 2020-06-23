Beatrice librarians discuss summer reading program activities

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

From “Snow White” to “Through the Looking-Glass, and What Alice Found There” and even the Harry Potter series, many children’s stories feature mirrors. The latest installation in Beatrice Public Library’s Vette Cultural Arts Center is allowing people to reflect on those stories, as well as imagine their own.

“It’s kind of fascinating to me what people bring with them when they’re doing something as simple as looking in a mirror,” library director Laureen Riedesel said.

Riedesel shared that one of the pieces, a kitschy, 1950s-style mirror involving a painted flamingo surrounded by greenery, simply reminded her of the retro style of her childhood. But when her granddaughter saw the same piece, Riedesel said she was excited to be reflected in the piece with the flamingo.

The installation is also a part of the 2020 national summer reading program theme “Imagine Your Story”.

Riedesel said the theme was more intended for fantasy and fairy tales, but that it also allows people to imagine themselves in the future and the tales they want to experience.

New additions to the reading program this year include adults being able to participate, and reading can be tracked through the “Reader Zone” app, using the library’s reading code: plmh2.