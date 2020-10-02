Beatrice library director announces retirement after 43 years of service

When Laureen Riedesel took the director position at Beatrice Public Library in 1977, she told the Daily Sun that libraries are the most important sources of information, and that her goal is to make it accessible to the people.

After 43 years of serving the Beatrice community, Riedesel announced that she’s retiring at the end of October, and is reflecting on her time here.

Riedesel said she grew up wanting to be a librarian. She started her career when she was in elementary school, opening her school library in Peru before classes started.

“I got to go into the principal’s office when the school wasn’t really open, get the key and run that library for a half an hour one or two days a week,” Riedesel said. “I started then, and I never wanted to stop.”

For three years, Riedesel worked as a youth services outreach librarian at the Dunklin County Library in Kennett, Missouri, but wanted to move back to Nebraska to be near family. She said she drew a 100-mile circle around Omaha, where her family lived, and that when she moved to Beatrice, the distance from her house to her parents’ house was 100 miles exactly.

Riedesel said her job is different every day, and that she’s always found a new opportunity or something else to learn here.