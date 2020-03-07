Beatrice library uses maker space to stay on the cutting edge

The Beatrice Public Library has long been a staple of the community, but that’s not to say the building and services it provides hasn’t changed.
What began with books eventually evolved to offer public computers, and now offers a variety of maker space items, giving the public even more options for how to use the library.
The maker space items are spread throughout the library and feature things like a laser cutter, 3D printer, heat press, audio equipment and more.
Library director Laureen Riedesel said the project started when the library received similar products on loan. When it was time to give the equipment back so it could go on to the next location, Beatrice library officials decided to try to raise the money to purchase its own permanent equipment.
“We’d gotten this grant last year that started in May and ended in October that allowed us to have over $40,000 worth of all kinds of equipment,” Riedesel said. “The most popular and the most elaborate being the laser cutter. When that equipment moved out, our goal was within the next year that we would raise the money and replicate what that was.”
Within the library, maker space items can be found in a teen room, children’s computer area, original maker space room, Vette Cultural Arts Center.
Items for smaller children, Lego Mindstorm and Makey Makey, are behind the counter and can be requested for kids to use. Having items for all ages, and groups that would take advantage of the equipment, was also a priority.
“Our next thing was to integrate this in as a real library service, not just something sitting on the side,” Riedesel said. “Part of that was to identify who used this. What was so surprising to me about this is how family oriented it was. I thought it would be more guys than girls. I also didn’t think about it being for young children. We have a button maker and those kids love to be making buttons for themselves.”
Joanne Neemann, assistant director and youth services librarian, added that the laser cutter is the centerpiece of the equipment.
“The laser cutter will do wood, glass and it’s supposed to be able to do stone and some metal,” she said. “There is so much more technology and it’s more of a creativity to grow than it ever used to be.”
The library has received $31,700 to purchase the equipment, and is still hoping to raise around $13,000 more to purchase everything on the maker space wish list.
Riedesel has been the library director for more than 40 years.
She was involved when plans were formed to build the current library in 1988, it opened at 100 N. 16th St. in 1991.
In 2018 a $1.3 million project to renovate the lower level was completed. The renovation gave the library much more space, and helped officials get approval for a traveling art exhibit.
“We were able to have the Sheldon traveling art exhibit for the first time,” Riedesel said. “We do have that scheduled again for this year. That was a goal that goes back to the plans for this building when we first were making those in the late 1980s.”
She added the library has changed a lot over the years, and will continue adapting to the needs of a changing society.
“When you’re there all the time it’s sort of like the frog in the boiling water,” Riedesel said. “It’s constantly changing, but I think the biggest change was just automation. It’s so interesting, and you can hardly see any public announcement of any sort that doesn’t say go to the library if you don’t have a computer.
“Now all of a sudden you’ve got this great big $10,000 laser cutter. That whole idea of being able to do something yourself is huge with the library. That’s what we’re all about, people learning to do things on their own without a class.”