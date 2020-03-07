Beatrice library uses maker space to stay on the cutting edge

The Beatrice Public Library has long been a staple of the community, but that’s not to say the building and services it provides hasn’t changed.

What began with books eventually evolved to offer public computers, and now offers a variety of maker space items, giving the public even more options for how to use the library.

The maker space items are spread throughout the library and feature things like a laser cutter, 3D printer, heat press, audio equipment and more.

Library director Laureen Riedesel said the project started when the library received similar products on loan. When it was time to give the equipment back so it could go on to the next location, Beatrice library officials decided to try to raise the money to purchase its own permanent equipment.

“We’d gotten this grant last year that started in May and ended in October that allowed us to have over $40,000 worth of all kinds of equipment,” Riedesel said. “The most popular and the most elaborate being the laser cutter. When that equipment moved out, our goal was within the next year that we would raise the money and replicate what that was.”

Within the library, maker space items can be found in a teen room, children’s computer area, original maker space room, Vette Cultural Arts Center.