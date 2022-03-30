Beatrice Library volunteer wins statewide award

Not one, but two libraries stand in Beatrice’s ornate brick building located at 100 N 16th St.

The first is the obvious: Sprawling shelves of ancient tomes and new releases—the smell of old paper and binding. Artists’ work decorates the space, prodding passersby to revel in the flat, grassy landscapes the first homesteaders dug their plows into.

The second, a little harder to spot, is a cupboard brimming with packets of seeds like the ones that followed those homesteading plows. Just to the left as you enter, it’s one of only two seed libraries in the state of Nebraska.

Those two libraries stand together in large part thanks to Marlene Gakle, a retired rural transit worker and horticulturist. Gakle received an Outstanding Volunteer Award from the Nebraska Library Association in March for her more than a decade of work on the seed library and the four outside gardens. State Sen. Myron Dorn presented her with the award.

Before working and volunteering at the library, Gakle said she worked for Saline County and the Nebraska Association of Transportation Providers.

“I was involved in rural transportation in the state of Nebraska,” she said. “The system I started in, we were the first system in the state for rural transit… There were like 50 some of those systems in the state. I ended my career with that. They’re vital in the rural areas for getting around.”

She then retired, only to take on two years of college, studying horticulture. With her newfound expertise, she took a post at the Beatrice Public Library.

“I’m a farm girl,” she said. I’ve been gardening since I was a child… It’s in my blood I guess… I worked on and developed the gardens out here.”

Joanne Neemann, the library director, said Gakle helped to beautify the library in many ways.

“A library cannot work without volunteers,” Neemann said. “I inherited not just a beautiful library, but a beautiful community too. The staff is great. And the volunteers are great. They make this place special.”

Gakle became a Master Gardener in 2009. She memorialized her late husband, Fred, by creating a pollinator garden on the southeast side of the library.

“I know I’ve worked hard, but it’s because I wanted to,” she said. “When you work with the soil, it’s comforting. It’s spiritual. It ‘s what I want to do.”

Spurred on by Laureen Riedesel, the previous library director who heard about seed libraries while at an American Libraries Association conference, Gakle plunged into the work of setting one up. Beautifying the library was one thing, but Gakle aspired to beautify the whole community.

Beatrice’s seed library, in its ninth year, allows anyone to take the seeds they need or want for gardening. You don’t need a library card. You don’t even need to live in Beatrice. Neemann said it’s open to all. Just put on the nearby clipboard how many and what kind of seeds you’re taking.

The library went through about 9,000 donated seeds last year and is stocked up with 16,000 seeds for this spring and summer.

“One of the important aspects, for me, was that I could test my gardening,” Neemann said. “I’m not a farm girl, but I’ve always messed around with plants and wanting a garden. This gave me the opportunity to play around.”

The library accompanied the seed garden with public activities.

“We’ve always tried to do once a month a seed gardening program, whether it be winter or gardening or taking care of your tools,” Neemann said.

Gakle and Neemann said, if you’re hankering to test your green thumb, the library’s seed garden is the place to start.

